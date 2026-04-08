Former Facebook Engineer Under Criminal Investigation for Alleged Download of 30,000 Private Images

A former Facebook engineer is under criminal investigation for allegedly downloading approximately 30,000 private images from the social media platform. The ex-employee is suspected of creating a program to bypass internal security checks. Meta discovered the breach more than a year ago, terminated the individual, notified affected users, and referred the matter to law enforcement.

A former Facebook engineer, residing in London, is the subject of a criminal investigation concerning the alleged unauthorized downloading of approximately 30,000 private images from the social media platform. The individual, who previously worked for Meta , is suspected of having devised a program designed to bypass internal security protocols and gain access to the personal images of Facebook users.

A specialist detective from the Metropolitan Police's cybercrime unit is leading the investigation into this alleged mass breach of Facebook users' privacy. The investigation is underway following a referral by Meta to the UK police. The suspected breach was discovered over a year ago. Following the discovery, Meta took decisive action by terminating the employee's employment, notifying the affected Facebook users, and subsequently enhancing its security systems to prevent future occurrences. The former employee, currently released on police bail, is required to report to the Metropolitan Police officers in May and notify the police of any international travel plans. The ongoing investigation is seeking to determine the extent and nature of the data breach and to determine if there were any other individuals involved. Meta has been fully cooperative with the police investigation, providing them with all available information to facilitate the process. This includes sharing details about the former employee's work and the internal systems that may have been compromised. The police are examining any code, scripts, or programs created by the former engineer to determine how the breach occurred and assess the security vulnerabilities that were exploited. The investigation also extends to the potential for further misuse of the images or the sharing of those images with other parties. The Metropolitan Police will look into how the data was used. \Meta has taken extensive steps to safeguard user data and maintain user trust in the platform. A spokesperson for the company stated that they consider the protection of user data their highest priority and are working closely with law enforcement authorities. The company also confirmed that it had notified all affected users promptly after discovering the breach and provided them with support and information. Following the incident, Meta initiated a comprehensive review of its security measures and implemented various enhancements to strengthen data protection protocols and prevent similar incidents from reoccurring. In addition to bolstering their internal security measures, Meta has also collaborated with external cybersecurity experts to conduct independent assessments of its systems and identify any potential vulnerabilities. The company continues to monitor and review its security protocols to ensure that they are up-to-date and effective in addressing emerging threats. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has also expressed awareness of the incident and stated that it regularly engages with social media platforms, including Meta, on approaches to data protection to ensure that user rights and freedoms are upheld. The ICO has also reiterated the importance of social media users being able to trust that their personal information is handled responsibly by these platforms. The ICO is monitoring the progress of the investigation to help determine if Meta’s actions are sufficient.\This incident adds to a series of security concerns surrounding Facebook and Meta, prompting greater scrutiny of the platform's data protection practices. In 2018, a bug impacted up to 6.8 million people giving third-party apps wider access to user photos. In 2024, Meta was fined 91 million euros by the Data Protection Commission in Ireland due to user passwords being stored in plaintext. This recent security concern emerges following a recent landmark court defeat for Meta and Google. A court in Los Angeles found both companies liable for a woman's childhood social media addiction. This ruling may have significant implications for the operation of social media platforms in the future. The combination of these events highlights the importance of data privacy and the constant need for these platforms to evolve security measures to protect user data from any malicious activity. The investigation of the engineer demonstrates a firm commitment by Meta to address breaches and uphold privacy, demonstrating the critical importance of secure platform. This particular event can affect the public trust. The incident serves as a reminder for all social media users of the importance of being vigilant with their own online safety practices and to review the platform's privacy settings. It can show how Meta is dealing with serious situations





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Facebook Meta Data Breach Privacy Cybercrime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Doctor Who Star's 'Exceptional' Crime Drama Now Streaming Free in UKA 'sinister' crime drama starring Peter Capaldi, a former Doctor Who star, is now available for free streaming in the UK, with fans calling it 'exceptional'. The series, The Devil's Hour, has received critical acclaim and features a gripping plot with excellent performances.

Read more »

Offset, Former Migos Member, Reportedly Shot in FloridaRapper Offset was reportedly shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida. The incident, which occurred on Monday, resulted in the rapper being hospitalized. The Seminole Police Department is investigating the shooting, with two individuals detained. This news follows the tragic death of Takeoff, another member of Migos.

Read more »

Howard Stern and Wife Sued by Former Assistant Over Hostile Work Environment and Alleged Fraudulent NDAFormer executive assistant Leslie Kuhn is suing Howard Stern and his wife, Beth, accusing them of fostering a hostile work environment, using a fraudulent non-disclosure agreement, and other claims related to her employment and termination.

Read more »

Former Facebook worker investigated by police over download of 30,000 private imagesA former worker at Meta is being investigated by police over suspicions he downloaded about 30,000 private Facebook images.

Read more »

Facebook engineer faces criminal probe for 'downloading 30,000 private pictures'A former worker at Meta is under criminal investigation after he was suspected of downloading around 30,000 private Facebook images.

Read more »

Facebook engineer 'designed programme to download 30,000 private images from UK accounts'The engineer was employed by Meta when he is suspected of designing a programme to access personal pictures while avoiding internal security checks.

Read more »