Former Footballer Condemns Police Behavior at Fundraiser for Murdered Schoolboy

Former footballer Paddy Kenny has expressed his astonishment and frustration after police arrived at a gathering in memory of schoolboy Harvey Willgoose at the Hog\u2019s Head pub in Hackenthorpe, South Yorkshire.

Authorities requested an event certificate, highlighting the unusual nature of their request. Harvey Willgoose, a 15-year-old school pupil stabbed to death by another pupil in February last year, was remembered through an event dubbed Harvey Fest. The gesture was an attempt to raise funds for Harvey\u2019s Hub, a youth club aiming to provide children with a space to socialise and be themselves.

Police have been contacted for comment, however, their actions were deemed inappropriate and overly stringent by organizers and many onlookers





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Paddy Kenny Harvey Willgoose Police Behavior Fundraiser Youth Club Initiative Harvey\U2019s Hub

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