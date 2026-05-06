Former Gitpod Executive Awaits Compensation After Discrimination Case Appeal

Shannon Burns, a former high-ranking executive at Gitpod, is still awaiting compensation after winning a discrimination case. The tech company has appealed the ruling, delaying her payout and questioning her ADHD diagnosis. Burns's lawyer condemns the appeal as a desperate attempt to avoid accountability, highlighting the severe impact on her career and mental health.

Shannon Burns , a former high-ranking executive at Gitpod , is still awaiting compensation after being unlawfully dismissed from her £220,000-a-year position following a work trip incident.

Despite winning her discrimination case, the tech company, now known as Ona, has lodged an appeal, delaying her payout. Burns, who was diagnosed with ADHD, claims her condition contributed to her forgetfulness during the trip, where she spent the night in a sauna after losing her keys. The employment tribunal ruled in her favor, acknowledging her disability and the discrimination she faced.

However, Gitpod is now challenging the tribunal's decision, questioning Burns's ADHD diagnosis and arguing that she was not disabled under the law. Her lawyer, Tara Grossman, has condemned the appeal as a desperate attempt to delay accountability, noting that Burns has suffered severe consequences, including PTSD and a career setback that forced her to leave the tech industry.

Burns was headhunted for a senior role at Gitpod, promising a six-figure salary and equity worth over £30 million, but was fired within six months. The tribunal found that male colleagues who exhibited similar behavior faced no repercussions, highlighting a double standard. Grossman argues that Gitpod's appeal is not about correcting legal errors but about prolonging the litigation to avoid responsibility.

Burns, who had a decade-long successful career in tech, including a stint at Slack, has struggled to find comparable work and is now retraining in a less lucrative field. The appeal hearing is set for May 8, with Gitpod seeking to delay the compensation hearing until after their appeals are resolved in March next year.

Burns's case has drawn attention to the challenges faced by women and individuals with disabilities in the tech industry, where discrimination and unequal treatment remain pervasive issues





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