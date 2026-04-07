Former Growing Pains Star Jeremy Miller Spotted in Rare Outing

Jeremy Miller, known for his role as Ben Seaver on the hit sitcom Growing Pains, was recently seen in Santa Clarita, California. This article details his current life, career, and past struggles.

Former child star Jeremy Miller , known for his role as Ben Seaver on the hit ABC sitcom Growing Pains , was recently spotted in Santa Clarita, California. The 49-year-old actor, recognized for his memorable performances during the show's seven-season run beginning in 1985, was seen running errands in a casual ensemble. Miller's acting journey commenced early in life with commercials, eventually leading to guest roles and his breakthrough on Growing Pains .

He has since explored ventures outside of acting, including a catering business. The actor, who has spoken openly about his past struggles with alcoholism, now leads a relatively private life away from the spotlight of Los Angeles.\Miller, born in Covina, California, in October 1976, was photographed in a relaxed outfit consisting of a gray, short-sleeved shirt, blue shorts, and flip-flops, topped off with a cap. He was seen navigating a busy parking lot before heading to his next destination, with a detail of him using a vape while outdoors. The role of Ben Seaver on Growing Pains catapulted Miller to fame, and the show, which aired from 1985 to 1992, featured a talented cast including Alan Thicke, Joanna Kerns, Kirk Cameron, and Tracey Gold. The series also provided early opportunities for future stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashley Johnson. The show's premise revolved around the family dynamics of a home-business father and a journalist mother, as described by IMDB. \In a candid interview with Youngstown Studio, Miller shared personal experiences, including his struggles during the 2008 economic downturn. He revealed that his catering business failed, leaving him in a precarious financial situation. He expressed gratitude for the support he received from his former Growing Pains co-stars, particularly Alan Thicke and Kirk Cameron. Thicke, who passed away in December 2016, had been a significant figure in Miller's life, helping him secure opportunities to utilize his culinary skills. Miller mentioned that Thicke assisted him in connecting with restaurateurs in Santa Barbara to help him earn income to support his family. Miller's life, as a former child star, has been a journey through the highs of fame to the challenges of personal and financial difficulties, and the support of his castmates, such as Cameron and the late Thicke, helped him overcome these struggles





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