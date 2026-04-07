Former Growing Pains Star Jeremy Miller Spotted in Santa Clarita, California

Jeremy Miller, known for his role as Ben Seaver on Growing Pains, was seen in Santa Clarita. The article discusses his current life, career, and past struggles, including his catering business and support from former co-stars.

Former child star Jeremy Miller , best known for his role as Ben Seaver on the hit ABC sitcom Growing Pains , was recently spotted in Santa Clarita , California. The 49-year-old actor was photographed during a rare public outing, looking notably different from his days as a child star . Miller's acting career began in commercials, leading to guest roles on television shows before landing his breakthrough role on Growing Pains , which aired for seven seasons starting in 1985.

The actor has since pursued interests beyond acting, including owning a catering business. In this recent sighting, Miller was dressed casually, sporting a gray short-sleeved shirt, blue shorts, and flip-flops, topped with a cap. He was seen walking through a parking lot and using a vape while going about his errands. He was born in October 1976 in Covina, California. His early career included roles in commercials, such as a McDonald's ad, followed by guest appearances on shows like Pryor's Place and Punky Brewster. Growing Pains, where he played the youngest sibling of the Seaver family, catapulted him to fame. The sitcom, which ran from 1985 to 1992, also starred Alan Thicke, Joanna Kerns, Kirk Cameron, and Tracey Gold. Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashley Johnson also made guest appearances on the show. The show followed the story of a family with a home-based business father and a journalist mother. Recently, there has been talk of a Growing Pains revival, with the original cast hoping to honor the late Alan Thicke. In the past, Miller has been open about his struggles, including his past battles with alcoholism, and has been living a quieter life outside of Los Angeles. \Miller has also been candid about his personal struggles, sharing his experiences with the public. During the 2008 economic crash, Miller found himself facing challenging circumstances. He had started a catering business, which unfortunately failed during the economic downturn, leading to financial difficulties. During this tough period, Miller revealed that he was almost homeless, highlighting the challenges he faced outside of the entertainment industry. He openly discussed how he navigated this difficult time, revealing that his former Growing Pains co-stars, Alan Thicke and Kirk Cameron, extended a helping hand. Thicke played an instrumental role, connecting him with restaurant owners in Santa Barbara and other locations, facilitating opportunities for Miller to utilize his culinary skills and generate income to support his family. Miller acknowledged the significant support he received from his former colleagues, expressing his gratitude for their assistance during a difficult period in his life. \Beyond his acting and business endeavors, Miller has reflected on his experiences and the people who have impacted his life. Following Alan Thicke's passing in December 2016 at the age of 69, Miller shared his memories of his co-star, emphasizing Thicke's vibrant personality and zest for life. Miller recalled how Thicke's passing came as a shock to everyone, highlighting his energy and optimism. He expressed how they all expected Thicke to be the next Dick Clark, continuing to thrive well into old age. He was so full of life and energy. The recent sighting in Santa Clarita provides a glimpse into Miller's life today, reflecting on the transitions and challenges of a former child star navigating life after the spotlight. Miller's journey exemplifies the often-unseen realities of individuals who achieved fame at a young age, showcasing their resilience and the significance of support networks. The image of Miller, once a child star, now living a more private life, underscores the evolution of celebrity and the enduring impact of a beloved television show





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Jeremy Miller Growing Pains Santa Clarita Child Star Alan Thicke

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