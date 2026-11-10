Former Hamptons Law Partner Eric Nelson Brown Faces Felony Child Porn Charges

Eric Nelson Brown, a former partner at a prominent Hamptons law firm, has pleaded not guilty to 11 felony charges after illicit material was discovered on his work computer during a system upgrade.

Eric Nelson Brown, a former partner at the prominent East Hampton law firm Ackerman, Pachman, Brown, Goldstein & Margolin, LLP, has surrendered to authorities to face serious criminal allegations involving the possession of illegal sexual material. The 61-year-old attorney turned himself in to the East Hampton Village Police last Wednesday, specifically to answer to eleven felony counts related to possession of pornography with child performances. Brown entered a plea of essentially not guilty to all charges, denying the accusations that have sparked a high-profile investigation in the affluent New York community.

Discovery of Illicit Material on Firm Computers

The investigation began approximately six months ago when Ackerman, Pachman, Brown, Goldstein & Margolin, LLP initiated a comprehensive upgrade of its computer systems for all employees. During this routine technical process, a system technician accessed the hard drive of Brown's office computer and allegedly discovered a cache of pornographic images involving children. The technician immediately flagged the discovery to their superior, prompting the firm to contact the East Hampton Village Police without delay. Following the report, the firm took immediate administrative action by removing Brown's name from the practice's moniker and erasing his profile from the firm's official website.

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Home Raid and Legal Proceedings

Law enforcement officials conducted a subsequent raid on Brown's residence in East Hampton, where Detective Sgt. Jennifer Dunn stated that authorities allegedly uncovered thousands more pornographic videos and stills involving children. The property, which online records indicate Brown purchased in 2014, is located on the same block as Springs Elementary School. Despite the volume of material found, Sgt. Dunn noted in an official press statement that the investigation has not yet shown evidence that Brown was involved in the distribution or production of child pornography. After the raid, Brown reportedly emptied his home of furniture and relocated to Vermont, where he attended law school in the 1990s.

Political History and Professional Background

Brown has been a significant figure in East Hampton politics and legal circles for decades. He joined the East Hampton Town Attorney's office in 1997 as a special prosecutor. In 1999, after Jay Schneiderman was elected East Hampton's Town Supervisor, Brown was appointed as Schneiderman's chief of staff, where he handled labor negotiations and media relations. He followed Schneiderman to the Suffolk County legislature in 2003, holding the same chief of staff position. Three years later, in 2006, Brown joined Leonard Ackerman's law firm, where he specialized in high-end Hamptons real-estate transactions and zoning disputes while also serving as a media advisor to local politicians.

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Bail Conditions and Upcoming Court Dates

Following his surrender, Brown was fingerprinted and photographed before being transported in handcuffs to East Hampton Town Justice Court for his arraignment. Judge Steven Tekulky presided over the hearing, noting that while the charges were serious and carried the possibility of jail time if convicted, New York law did not permit remanding Brown without bail. Instead, the judge ordered Brown to report immediately to the probation department. District Attorney Ray Tierney's Office had been negotiating with Brown's attorney for weeks to have him return to East Hampton to face the charges before he voluntarily surrendered.

Legal Representation and Next Steps

Brown's attorney, Daniel Rodgers, confirmed to the court that his client has entered a plea of not guilty and maintains his innocence. Rodgers described the situation as allegations rather than proven facts and stated that his client is looking forward to his day in court. The case is expected to be handled in the courtroom of Justice Karen Wilutis in Riverhead, commonly known as the Sex Court, which processes almost all felony sex crime cases in the Hamptons. Meanwhile, Brown's empty Hamptons home has been listed for sale through Sotheby's with a price tag of $1,450,000.