Former Hollyoaks Star Sarah-Jayne Dunn Seeks Acting Comeback After OnlyFans Career

Sarah-Jayne Dunn, known for her role in Hollyoaks, is looking to return to acting after a hiatus, during which she focused on her OnlyFans career and pole dancing. She discusses her experience and the challenges of re-entering the entertainment industry.

Former Hollyoaks star Sarah-Jayne Dunn has publicly announced her intention to return to acting, five years after her departure from the E4 soap opera. The actress, known for her portrayal of Mandy Richardson, was dismissed from the show in 2019 due to her decision to maintain an OnlyFans account. After a four-year hiatus, during which she reportedly earned £1.

5 million from the adult content platform and worked as a pole dancing instructor, Dunn expressed her desire to re-enter the acting world. She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on her journey and the complexities of returning to the industry. The post included a photograph of her from her Hollyoaks days and a current headshot, highlighting her transformation and renewed aspirations. Dunn's Instagram post conveyed a mixture of excitement and trepidation about re-entering the entertainment industry as a woman in her mid-40s. She acknowledged the fast-paced nature of the industry and the need for a different kind of confidence. Dunn emphasized that she still feels a strong pull towards acting and that she believes her experiences and maturity will bring depth and new perspectives to her craft. She encouraged others who feel a similar calling to pursue their passions. She further explained that she felt 'disturbing' messages and stalking issues from social media sites but not on OnlyFans. Speaking to The Sun for their Shamed YouTube series, Sarah revealed she was branded 'embarrassing' by trolls for setting up an OnlyFans account. She said: 'I'd been sexualised and been made an object of sexual desire for my entire adult life. 'To then be told I couldn't do it on my own terms? That was really the bit that stung because it just didn't make sense to me.' During her time away from acting, Dunn has been candid about her experiences with OnlyFans and the reasons behind her decision to join the platform. She has stated that the platform has provided her with a sense of control and safety, and that she feels more empowered to create content on her own terms. Dunn has also spoken out against the perceived hypocrisy of the entertainment industry, where she felt sexualized through calendar shoots but was later criticized for her adult content work. She has shared details of a terrifying stalking ordeal. Dunn expressed that she was bombarded with 'disturbing' messages that show bosses were unable to do anything about. She revealed that she was branded 'embarrassing' by trolls for setting up an OnlyFans account. She said: 'I'd been sexualised and been made an object of sexual desire for my entire adult life. 'To then be told I couldn't do it on my own terms? That was really the bit that stung because it just didn't make sense to me.' Through her journey, Dunn has shown resilience and a determination to pursue her passions while navigating the challenges and prejudices of the entertainment industry and public scrutiny





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