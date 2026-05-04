Former Hollywood Star Leelee Sobieski Lives Quiet Life as Brooklyn Artist

Leelee Sobieski, known for her roles in Eyes Wide Shut and Never Been Kissed, has traded Hollywood fame for a life as an abstract painter in Brooklyn, New York. She appears content with her decision and embraces a more low-key existence.

Leelee Sobieski , once a prominent figure in Hollywood with roles in films like Eyes Wide Shut, Never Been Kissed, and Here on Earth, has embraced a quiet life as an abstract painter in Brooklyn , New York.

Spotted running errands in Manhattan dressed casually in a hoodie, sneakers, and a baseball cap, the 42-year-old actress appeared unrecognizable to many. Sobieski seemingly vanished from the spotlight a decade ago, choosing a different path after achieving early fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She is now a married mother of two, residing in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn with her husband, fashion designer Adam Kimmel, and their children, Lewi, 16, and Martin, 11.

Friends close to Sobieski report that she is content with her current lifestyle and harbors no regrets about leaving Hollywood. She values the cultural richness of New York City and enjoys connecting with its artistic community. A former literature and fine art student at Brown University, Sobieski finds herself more aligned with the intellectual and bohemian atmosphere of New York than the superficiality of Tinseltown.

Described as an intellectual with a thirst for knowledge – fluent in French and passionate about the arts, history, and languages – she thrives in an environment that stimulates her mind. She actively pursues her artistic passion, often painting under the name Leelee Kimmel, a pursuit she embraced from a young age, inspired by her artist father, Jean Sobieski.

Sobieski's career began with a discovery by a talent scout while still in school, leading to a breakout role in the 1998 disaster film Deep Impact. She quickly gained recognition with roles in iconic films alongside stars like Tom Cruise, Drew Barrymore, and Paul Walker. While she continued to take on occasional acting roles into the 2010s, including appearances in The Good Wife and The Last Film Festival, her passion for painting gradually took precedence.

She has deliberately distanced herself from discussing her Hollywood past, preferring to focus on her present life and artistic endeavors. Her friend indicates that while a return to acting isn't entirely off the table, she is currently fulfilled by her 'boho lifestyle' and the creative freedom it affords her. She was last seen on a red carpet in 2019, marking a significant shift from her once-ubiquitous presence in the entertainment industry





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