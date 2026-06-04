Former Hollywood Star's Malibu Retreat Hits the Market for $13.25 Million

A luxurious Malibu retreat, once the home of a Hollywood star, has officially hit the market for $13.25 million. The property, nestled within the exclusive Malibu Colony enclave, boasts breathtaking interiors, a private outdoor oasis, and enviable ocean access, making it a rare find in the Malibu real estate market.

The former Malibu retreat of a Hollywood star has officially hit the market, offering a rare opportunity to own a slice of one of Southern California's most coveted beachfront communities.

The newly redesigned property, nestled within the ultra-exclusive guard-gated Malibu Colony enclave, is listed for $13.25 million. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence spans approximately 3,653 square feet and boasts a sophisticated transformation that blends laid-back coastal luxury with elevated contemporary design. While the home's celebrity pedigree is impressive, it's the breathtaking interiors, private outdoor oasis, and enviable ocean access that truly steal the show.

The residence has been newly staged and redesigned by Vesta Home, with designer Tiara Coughlan leaning into what she describes as the property's effortless California cool. The interiors have been carefully curated to enhance the home's strongest features, including soaring ceilings, dramatic black accent walls, oversized windows, and an abundance of natural light.

The heart of the home is undoubtedly the spectacular double-height living room, where towering walls, oversized woven pendant lights, and warm neutral furnishings create an atmosphere that feels both grand and inviting. A dramatic fireplace anchors the space, while floor-to-ceiling doors seamlessly connect the indoors to the lush backyard beyond. Throughout the home, a palette of creamy whites, soft sands, rich timber, and earthy terracotta tones creates a sense of calm sophistication.

Sculptural lighting, natural textures, and carefully selected statement pieces add a gallery-like feel without sacrificing comfort. The result is a home that feels luxurious yet entirely livable. The primary suite is one of the property's standout features. More boutique hotel than traditional bedroom, the serene space includes its own fireside sitting area framed by striking ebony slatted walls, creating a cocoon-like atmosphere perfect for unwinding after a long day.

The suite also features a spa-inspired bathroom complete with a soaking tub, oversized custom shower, and sauna, transforming the space into a private wellness retreat. Large windows frame views of swaying palms, while a private deck offers a peaceful place to enjoy Malibu's famous sunshine. For those who love to entertain, the suite also provides access to a third-level rooftop deck where residents can take in peekaboo ocean views and spectacular California sunsets.

Like many of Malibu's finest homes, the property has been designed to embrace Southern California's year-round outdoor lifestyle. French doors throughout the home open onto multiple entertaining spaces, allowing the interiors to flow effortlessly into the surrounding gardens and pool area. Outside, a private backyard sanctuary awaits. Surrounded by mature tropical landscaping and towering hedges, the resort-style setting feels worlds away from the bustle of Los Angeles.

The lagoon-style swimming pool and spa take center stage, accompanied by expansive timber decking that offers plenty of space for lounging in the sun or hosting family and friends. An outdoor kitchen and dining area make alfresco entertaining easy, while numerous seating areas have been thoughtfully positioned to maximize both privacy and comfort. Of course, the home's location is just as impressive as its design.

Malibu Colony has long been regarded as one of California's most prestigious beachfront communities, attracting a roster of celebrities, business leaders, and entertainment industry heavyweights. Residents enjoy privacy, security, and exclusive beach access, while remaining just minutes from Malibu's restaurants, shops, and iconic coastline. The property also comes with private beach key access, giving owners a coveted connection to one of the area's most desirable stretches of sand.

The actor and filmmaker, known for acclaimed films including Superbad, Moneyball, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Don't Look Up, has assembled an impressive real estate portfolio over the years. This Malibu residence reflects the relaxed yet refined lifestyle that has become synonymous with California's coastal elite. With its soaring architecture, designer interiors, spa-worthy primary suite, and dreamy outdoor spaces, it's easy to see why the home commands an eight-figure price tag.

For the next owner, however, the true luxury may simply be waking up each morning in one of Malibu's most exclusive enclaves, with the Pacific Ocean just moments away and some of the most beautiful sunsets in California right on the doorstep. The property's location and design make it a rare find in the Malibu real estate market, offering a unique blend of luxury, privacy, and accessibility to the area's most desirable amenities.

As the market continues to evolve, this property presents a rare opportunity for buyers to own a piece of Malibu's history and experience the ultimate California lifestyle





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