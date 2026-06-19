Former Israeli Hostage Recounts Repeated Sexual Assaults by Hamas Captor

A former Israeli hostage has recounted enduring repeated sexual assaults by his Hamas captor, stating that he was blindfolded and stripped naked at knifepoint. Guy Gilboa Dalal was snatched from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, and forced into a tunnel network deep beneath Gaza, where he spent 739 days in captivity.

A former Israeli hostage has recounted enduring repeated sexual assault s by his Hamas captor, stating that he was blindfolded and stripped naked at knifepoint. Guy Gilboa Dalal was snatched from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, and forced into a tunnel network deep beneath Gaza , where he spent 739 days in captivity.

In a powerful new interview with Israel's First Lady Michal Herzog, Dalal detailed the horrific sexual assaults he endured, stating he had no choice but to submit and stay silent to survive. His account comes in light of the UN Secretary-General's recent report on conflict-related sexual violence, which stated that Israeli hostages' experiences of sexual violence could not be verified.

The 24-year-old recounted an incident where his captor brought him alone into a room before blindfolding him and forcing him to strip naked. The terrorist then began making sexual remarks to Dalal, who described the incident saying: 'He said, You haven't seen girls for a long time, right? You watch porn? You want to watch porn?

You want us to make a porn movie together?

' The hostage tried to stop his captor by explaining that pornography is forbidden in Islam, but the guard ignored him and began inappropriately touching him. 'He came behind me and he started to touch my body, and to kiss my neck and my back,' Dalal recounted, 'I couldn't do anything, I just wanted him to stop. ' In a powerful new interview with Israel's First Lady Michal Herzog, Dalal detailed the horrific sexual assaults he endured.

After about 20 minutes, the Hamas guard stopped, put a knife to Dalal's neck and forced him to promise he wouldn't tell anyone what had happened.

'I swore that I wouldn't tell anyone,' Dalal said, 'but that wasn't enough for him. He took a gun and put it to my head, saying If you tell anyone about this I will kill you.

' In another instance, Dalal recounted how his captor turned a moment of basic hygiene into a violent and degrading attack and threatened to kill him. After allowing Dalal to take a shower, the guard hauled him into a room naked and refused to let him put his clothes back on.

'He threw me on a couch and held my head towards the opposite direction from him. He came behind me and started rubbing his genitals on my anus,' Dalal said. His brain 'disconnected' throughout what happened for the next 20 minutes.

'Every second was like an entire lifetime,' he said. 'I felt even more powerless than before,' he said. 'I couldn't resist, and even if I wanted to, I was too weak. ' After the brutal sexual assault, the terrorist began to violently beat Dalal, throwing him to the ground.

'When he had had enough, he said the same thing again,' If you ever tell anyone about this, I will kill you. ' Before he let Dalal go, his captor forced the hostage to tell him that he loved him. Dalal had no choice but to oblige. Dalal and another hostage were also subjected to humiliation together.

The Hamas captor took Dalal and fellow hostage Omer Wenkert into a room and ordered Wenkert to get on all fours and bark like a dog. The captor then blindfolded Dalal, made him stand facing the wall, and left the pair there for a period of time. When he returned, he launched a brutal assault on both men. According to the hostages, the terrorist claimed the beating was punishment for the treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Dalal was freed on October 13, 2025, over two years after he was taken to Gaza. While in Gaza, Dalal suffered from several infections, lost his hearing in one ear, and developed skin problems. After he was freed, his father disclosed that he was undergoing psychological care to help him process what happened to him.

Other hostages previously shared shocking stories of sexual assault, such as Nova security guard Rom Braslavski who was kidnapped by Hamas and subjected to brutal torture. In a gut-wrenching televised interview, he said: They stripped me of all my clothes - underwear, everything. They tied me up from my... while I was completely naked. I was torn apart, dying, with no food, he said.

I prayed to God, Please, save me, get me out of this already. And you just say to yourself, What the f***, Rom Brasklavski broke down in tears as he revealed how he was sexually abused by Hamas militants. He became the first male victim to share his experience Speaking to Israel's Channel 13, he added: It was sexual violence - and its main purpose was to humiliate me. The goal was to crush my dignity.

And that's exactly what he did. And while I was there - every day, every beating - I'd say to myself, I survived another day in hell. Tomorrow morning, I'll wake up to another hell. And another.

And another. It doesn't end. He added: I came back from meeting the devil





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