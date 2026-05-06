Former JPMorgan Banker Rejects Million Dollar Settlement in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

A former JPMorgan Chase employee is pursuing an 11.7 million dollar settlement after alleging sexual and racial abuse by his female boss, rejecting a smaller offer from the bank.

A high-profile legal dispute has emerged within the corridors of JPMorgan Chase, involving severe allegations of workplace misconduct and abuse. Chirayu Rana, a thirty-five-year-old former banker, has launched a lawsuit against his former superior, Lorna Hajdini, an executive director within the leveraged finance division.

Rana asserts that Hajdini utilized her authoritative position to subject him to a harrowing environment characterized by sexual and racial abuse. The claims are stark, with Rana alleging that he was coerced into non-consensual and humiliating sexual acts over several months. According to the legal filings, the harassment began shortly after Rana joined the firm as a senior vice president and director in March 2024, coinciding with Hajdini being appointed to lead the team the following month.

The lawsuit describes a pattern of intimidation where professional advancement was allegedly traded for sexual favors, with Rana claiming that Hajdini threatened to ruin his career or deny him a promotion to executive director unless he complied with her demands. Furthermore, the allegations include claims that the executive drugged him and once appeared at his private residence demanding sexual intimacy, creating a climate of fear and coercion.

The conflict has taken a significant financial turn according to reports from the Wall Street Journal. It is alleged that JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, attempted to resolve the matter quietly by offering Rana a settlement of one million dollars. This amount was reportedly equivalent to approximately two years of his earnings.

However, Rana has flatly rejected this offer, instead seeking a much larger sum of eleven point seven million dollars to settle the case. The bank has stated that its attempt to reach an agreement was aimed at avoiding the costly and time-consuming nature of litigation and protecting an employee from the severe reputational damage that often accompanies public accusations. Despite this, JPMorgan maintains that the allegations lack merit.

The firm points to an internal investigation which found no evidence of wrongdoing by Hajdini, further noting that Rana declined to participate fully in that internal probe or provide the necessary facts to support his claims. Insiders suggest the bank hoped the settlement would prevent the media circus that has since erupted following reports by the Daily Mail. Lorna Hajdini has vehemently denied all the accusations through her legal representatives.

Her lawyers assert that she never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with Rana and specifically denied ever visiting the location where the alleged sexual assault is said to have occurred. As the case has gained traction on social media, the narrative has become increasingly polarized.

While Rana has re-filed his lawsuit with updated claims—including the allegation that Hajdini attempted to coerce him into a threesome and the introduction of two unnamed witnesses—several of his former colleagues have come forward to defend Hajdini. Some employees have described the lawsuit as a complete fabrication designed to tarnish her professional reputation.

Meanwhile, Rana continues to push forward with his legal action, accusing the bank of enabling the abuse and retaliating against him by placing him on involuntary leave and allowing threats against him to persist while the accused went unpunished. This case highlights the volatile nature of corporate power dynamics and the immense legal and reputational risks associated with workplace harassment litigation in the modern financial sector





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