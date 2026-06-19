Roy Hattersley, former deputy leader of the Labour Party, has died, leaving behind a legacy of loyalty and friendship that spanned decades.

Former Labour deputy leader Roy Hattersley dies, leaving behind a legacy of loyalty and friendship. Hattersley's death was announced this week, leaving behind a legacy of loyalty and friendship that spanned decades.

Born in Sheffield, Hattersley shared a lifelong passion for improving the life chances of children and investing in education with former Labour cabinet minister David Blunkett. The two men, who were both born in and loved their home city of Sheffield, had a deep understanding of the city's history and culture.

Hattersley's commitment to Sheffield was evident in his decision to keep a home just outside the city, where he could keep an eye on his mother, Enid Hattersley, who was a prominent figure in the city's politics. Enid, who was a member of Sheffield City Council, was known for her mischievous streak and her ability to bring people together. Hattersley's love of Sheffield was matched only by his love of Sheffield Wednesday football club.

He would often combine his two passions by arranging political speaking engagements to coincide with Wednesday away games. Hattersley was a natural writer and published several books, including 'Who Goes Home', which is well worth a read. He was also a key figure in saving the Labour Party from splitting in the 1980s, when a small group of MPs decided to set up the Social Democratic Party. Hattersley's decision not to join them was critical in keeping the party together.

In his later years, Hattersley became a close friend of Blunkett's, and the two men would often discuss current politics and their beloved football team. Blunkett will miss their musings and their friendship, and will remember Hattersley as a loyal and dedicated friend. Hattersley's legacy will be remembered for generations to come, and his commitment to Sheffield and its people will never be forgotten





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