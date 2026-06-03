Former Love Island Contestant Re-Arrested on Suspicion of Perverting the Course of Justice

A former Love Island contestant has been re-arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice while already facing claims including sexual assault and stalking.

A former Love Island contestant has been re-arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice while already facing claims including sexual assault and stalking.

The man in his 20s was previously arrested on suspicion of sexual assault stalking and coercive control as he landed at a UK airport. The suspect not identified for legal reasons was also accused of criminal damage assault by beating and threats of revenge porn against his alleged victim. He has now been held again after officers attended his home amid suggestions he had contacted an alleged victim.

The Metropolitan Police said a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. The arrest relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault stalking criminal damage and assault. He was arrested at an address on Monday April 27 and bailed pending further enquiries. It was revealed in January how the man was held when disembarking at Gatwick airport after a woman contacted police with accusations including assault and stalking.

A Love Island star has been rearrested having previously been held on suspicion of sexual assault stalking and coercive control as he landed at a UK airport The TV star not connected to the most recent series was then released on bail. The Metropolitan Police had launched an investigation on November 15 last year and he was detained 12 days later.

A spokesman said at the time he was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including sexual assault stalking criminal damage and assault A woman has been offered specialist support by officers. A third series of Love Island All Stars hosted by Maya Jama hit screens in January this year delayed by several days due to South Africa wildfires.

The setback reportedly cost ITV more than £15,000 an hour covering commitments to crew staff camera operators and psychologists all of whom were on the ground in South Africa awaiting their duties. And the latest Love Island series began on Monday this week on ITV2 with island contestants being filmed for the next eight weeks in Spanish resort Mallorca.

This year the villa in which those taking part stay has been given a multi-million-pound revamp and is filled with designer goods and more beds than before. The original Love Island villa used for the first two series was situated in Santanyi Mallorca before the five-bedroom property was snapped up by a mystery buyer in March 2022.

The subsequent villa which is still now used for shows is located in Mallorca in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar which is on the east coast of the island. The villa underwent significant renovations after filming concluded for the 2022 series and in 2024 a secret new Hideaway was revealed





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Love Island Perverting The Course Of Justice Sexual Assault Stalking

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