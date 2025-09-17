Former Made In Chelsea Star Sam Vanderpump and Fiancée Announce Pregnancy

Made In Chelsea stars Sam Vanderpump and Alice Yaxley are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing heartfelt pictures and expressing their joy.

Made In Chelsea stars Sam Vanderpump and his fiancée Alice Yaxley are expecting their first child together. Sam, 28, announced the happy news on Instagram with a heartfelt photo showing both their hands resting on a sonogram image, surrounded by beautiful flowers. A second picture captured him tenderly kissing Alice's, 24, growing baby bump. He shared his joy, saying: 'Life is full of surprises, but this is the best one yet.

I can't put into words how happy and excited we are!' The couple was quickly showered with congratulations from friends and fans. Former Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead wrote: 'Ahhhh congratulations guys! !', while Reza Amiri-Garroussi added: 'Congrats to both of you bro'. Fans expressed their delight with comments like: 'Wowwww, Congratulations, there's no feeling like it xx' and 'Omg! I'm so happy for you both. Xx' Another fan simply wrote: 'How wonderful! Congratulations'. This exciting news comes just months after Sam and Alice stunned their followers with their engagement in March. Their whirlwind romance began less than a year ago, and quickly blossomed into a serious commitment. Shortly after Alice joined Channel 4's Made In Chelsea, Sam revealed his plans to find a ring and propose to her. The proposal came after a harrowing health scare that saw Sam hospitalized with failing organs. Sam shared details of his illness at the time, explaining: 'Alice and I have only been dating for about six months, but we've gone through such a lot in such a short period of time. From day dot, Alice has been with me pretty much 24/7. And over Christmas we went through a bit of an episode together where I got really, really ill. He described the rapid deterioration of his health: 'I got an infection due to a genetic disease I've got, which led to sepsis and it ended up quite bad. I was in hospital and it was a close call, I could have died.' This experience brought them closer than ever, and solidified Sam's feelings for Alice. He continued: 'That experience brought us very, very close. I think I walked out of that looking at Alice and thinking, 'This is the girl I want to marry.' So, my thinking was, 'If I'm saying that now, why on earth am I waiting?' With Made In Chelsea returning on Monday, September 15th, fans eagerly anticipate watching Sam and Alice's journey into parenthood unfold





