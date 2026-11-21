Ex-security guard Max Coyle suffered severe lung damage after contracting tuberculosis at the Kent facility. He seeks accountability for the infection linked to overcrowding.

Max Coyle, a former security guard at the Manston Reception Centre in Kent, has revealed the devastating health consequences of contracting tuberculosis while employed at the facility. The 43-year-old, who worked for government contractor Interforce between 2021 and 2023, suffered three collapsed lungs and required 90 days of hospitalization after contracting the infectious disease.

Health Crisis at Kent Asylum Facility

Mr Coyle, a father of one, began experiencing symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath in 2022 while working at the Home Office facility near Ramsgate. He was eventually rushed to the hospital with a collapsed lung, and subsequent tests confirmed he had tuberculosis, an infection that typically affects the lungs and spreads through close contact with symptomatic individuals.

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An email from the UK Health Security Agency sent in June 2024 confirmed that Mr Coyle was part of a cluster of infections identified at the Manston site by health officials. That same month, the agency issued a notification regarding a single case of tuberculosis in a person who previously worked at the centre, linking the case to earlier incidents and stating they were monitoring the situation closely.

Workplace Conditions and Disease Transmission

The Manston site has faced intense scrutiny over living conditions, with an estimated 4,000 people crammed into buildings designed for only 1,000 individuals during 2022. The facility has also dealt with outbreaks of diphtheria in 2022, widespread scabies, and a fatality at QEQM Hospital believed to be linked to disease. The UKHSA email indicated that 12 tuberculosis cases found in the cluster were predominantly asylum seekers, raising questions about transmission dynamics within the centre.

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Mr Coyle believes the protective equipment provided to staff was insufficient for the high-risk environment. He described the safety protocols as lax, noting that face masks were merely available on the side rather than strictly enforced. He stated that staff were in constant close contact with thousands of individuals, with around 10,000 people on the site at peak times, making containment of infectious diseases extremely difficult.

Permanent Disability and Financial Hardship

The former bodybuilder now suffers from permanent respiratory damage, including holes in his lungs and blood clots that traveled through his lungs to his heart. He required daily injections of blood thinners three or four times a day and was forced to stop wearing the heavy stab vests provided by Border Force or Interforce because they were too strenuous for his compromised lungs.

Despite completing multiple courses of antibiotics, Mr Coyle remains affected by latent tuberculosis sitting in the lining of his lungs. He has been medically retired, had his security license revoked due to health reasons, and can no longer engage in basic physical activities like walking up stairs or visiting the gym. He continues to receive industrial injuries benefit but expresses significant anxiety about his financial future and lack of employment opportunities.

Accountability and Operational Changes at Manston

Mr Coyle is seeking accountability for the infection that ended his career and severely impacted his quality of life. He described feeling cheated by the system and emphasized the ongoing panic regarding money and his inability to return to physical labor. His case highlights the human cost of the operational challenges at the immigration centre.

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In response to the allegations, a Home Office spokesman stated that the government takes the welfare of everyone working at Manston and those in their care extremely seriously. The department confirmed it continues to work closely with the UK Health Security Agency to identify communicable diseases and limit transmission. Meanwhile, the site is now operated by MTC Definitive following a new £539 million Home Office contract, with hundreds of jobs currently at risk as the new operator takes control.