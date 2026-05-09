Former Minister Catches the Moment to Challenge Starmer's Leadership

As many as 40 members of parliament have come out in support of Catherine West's challenge urging Sir Keir Starmer to either quit immediately or set out a timetable for his departure. West's confrontation with the Prime Minister comes after a day in which several MPs have openly demanded that he should have gone and critiques from senior allies who feel that the atmosphere in parliament is not conducive to a smooth transition. Prime Minister Mr. Starmer has always denied any substantial grounds for challenging his leadership and the question now arises whether the number and the vehemence of the calls for him to go have put the decision in his hands.

The starting gun on Keir Starmer 's long-awaited leadership challenge was fired tonight by a former minister, Catherine West, who revealed she will go public with a leadership coup on Monday if the Cabinet hasn't moved against the Prime Minister by her deadline.

London MP Catherine West, who has 10 people prepared to back her but falls short of the 81 required to start a leadership election, demanded that a prominent Cabinet minister emerge as the appointed successor to Sir Keir. Nearly 40 MPs have now gone public demanding that Starmer bring his time in No. 10 to an end.

Catherine West's announcement set Westminster into overdrive, with allies of the Prime Minister insisting that West would not succeed in removing him next week. Meanwhile, Labour MPs on Wednesday continued to call on Starmer to either quit immediately or set out a timetable for his departure, with the number publicly saying he should do so having risen to 37, and the current number of those calling for immediate resignation having risen to 18





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