Former MLB Star Carl Pavano Accused of Vile Harassment and Coercive Control in Bitter Divorce

A shocking legal battle unfolds as former Yankees pitcher Carl Pavano is accused by his ex-wife of urinating in shampoo bottles, planting drugs, and using firearms to intimidate her amid a multi-million dollar prenup dispute.

The once-glamorous life of former Major League Baseball star Carl Pavano has been overshadowed by a series of harrowing and disturbing allegations brought forward by his ex-wife, Alissa.

What began as a standard, albeit high-stakes, divorce proceeding has spiraled into a vicious legal battle characterized by claims of domestic toxicity and psychological warfare. The couple, who still reside together in a massive 9,000-square-foot estate in Connecticut for the sake of their three children, aged 11, 16, and 17, are currently locked in a fierce dispute over a prenuptial agreement.

This legal document is reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars, and Alissa, a social media influencer with a significant following, is fighting to have the agreement invalidated. She claims that Carl coerced her into signing the contract by threatening to abandon her and their family, effectively stripping her of her financial independence. The details emerging from court documents obtained by CT Insider paint a grim picture of the environment within the marital home.

Alissa has leveled a series of shocking accusations against the former New York Yankees pitcher, alleging that his behavior has reached a level of vile harassment. Specifically, she claims that Carl intentionally urinated in shampoo bottles kept in her private bathroom.

Furthermore, she alleges that he deliberately soiled the bed she uses during her designated parenting time by inviting female sex partners to occupy the bed. The allegations continue with claims that he removed all clean linens from the residence to ensure that she could not maintain a hygienic or safe sleeping environment.

This toxic atmosphere is mirrored by the frequency of law enforcement intervention, with reports indicating that police have been summoned to the property nine separate times since the beginning of 2024. Beyond these specific acts of harassment, Alissa has filed for relief from physical abuse, stating that she has suffered significant coercive control that has escalated to the point where she no longer feels safe in her own home.

She describes a life of walking on eggshells, claiming that Carl exerted an intense and controlling influence over her, demanding she give up her residence and potential employment. The allegations take an even darker turn with claims that Carl planted illegal drugs among her personal belongings, installed secret cameras in her bedroom to spy on her, and stole her jewelry.

Perhaps most alarming was an incident following the serving of divorce papers in 2024, where Alissa claims Carl sent a group text to her and their children featuring a photograph of multiple firearms spread across the kitchen table, captioned with the ominous phrase 'Hold the fort.

' In January 2025, State Superior Court Judge Thomas O'Neill ruled that the prenuptial agreement remained valid, despite Alissa's protests. However, recognizing the volatility of the situation, the judge granted her a one-time alimony payment of 300,000 dollars and ordered Carl to purchase a new home for her with a value of up to 1 million dollars.

Alissa's legal team has argued that prenuptial agreements should not be used as tools for a monied spouse to force a partner into destitution or to extract unfair advantages under the threat of taking children away. Carl Pavano's professional career was marked by both high achievement and significant setbacks.

He spent 14 years in the MLB, including a tenure with the New York Yankees where he signed a 39.5 million dollar contract over four years, although injury problems limited him to only 26 starts. His career highlights include being an All-Star in 2003 and winning a World Series that same year with the Florida Marlins. He also played for the Montreal Expos, Cleveland Indians, and Minnesota Twins.

His personal history has not been without controversy; in 2006, while with the Yankees, he was involved in a car accident in West Palm Beach where he hit a truck with his Porsche, breaking two ribs—an incident he allegedly waited two weeks to report to his team. As the legal battle with Alissa continues, the focus remains on the welfare of their children and the resolution of their multimillion-dollar financial conflict





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