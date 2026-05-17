Former MLS Star Criticizes Arne Slot Following Mohamed Salahs Outburst

Michael Lahoud claims that Arne Slot only won the Premier League because of Mohamed Salahs record-breaking performance and predicts a potential exit for the manager.

The footballing world has been set ablaze following a series of provocative statements from Mohamed Salah , which have prompted a scathing critique of manager Arne Slot from former MLS star and CBS Sports commentator Michael Lahoud .

The turmoil began when the Egyptian forward took to Instagram to express his profound dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs at Liverpool. Salah, who stands as the highest ever goalscorer for the club in the Premier League era, suggested that the standards and the overall quality of football at Anfield are plummeting.

He specifically called for a return to the high-intensity, heavy metal attacking philosophy that defined the Jurgen Klopp era, implying that the current tactical setup under Arne Slot lacks the aggression and drive that once made the Reds feared across Europe. Salah further emphasized that anyone joining the club must be fully aware of the immense expectations and pressure associated with wearing the Liverpool shirt, labeling the current form of the team as entirely unacceptable.

This public outburst provided the catalyst for Michael Lahoud to voice his own doubts regarding the Dutchman's legacy. Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo, Lahoud did not hold back, asserting that Arne Slot would never have secured a Premier League title if not for the superhuman efforts of Mohamed Salah. While Liverpool did indeed lift the trophy during the 2024/25 campaign with 84 points, Lahoud argues that the victory was a result of individual brilliance rather than managerial mastery.

According to the former MLS player, Salah essentially carried the entire squad on his shoulders, rendering Slot a secondary figure in the club's historical success. The most damning part of Lahoud's assessment is the claim that Slot has failed to adapt to the elite standards that were established long before his arrival, instead benefiting from a system and a set of players that were already conditioned for success.

The statistics supporting Salah's influence are staggering and nearly unprecedented in the history of English top-flight football. During the previous season, the Egyptian King operated at a level of efficiency that defied logic, recording a record-breaking 47 goal contributions across 38 Premier League matches.

His ability to both score and create is legendary, having previously become the first player to win the Golden Boot, the Playmaker Award, and the PFA Players' Player of the Year in a single season during 2021/22, a feat he managed to replicate alongside the league title win. Lahoud believes that no other player in the history of the league has ever carried as much weight for their team in a single campaign as Salah has, making the manager's role seem marginal in comparison to the player's output.

Furthermore, the relationship between the manager and the fanbase appears to be fracturing beyond repair. Lahoud pointed out the audible frustration from the Anfield crowd, noting that the boos directed at Slot have become a frequent occurrence rather than an isolated incident. This disconnect suggests that the supporters are no longer aligned with the direction Slot is taking the club.

The former MLS star went so far as to predict that the tenure of the Dutch manager is nearing its end. He speculated that the upcoming fixture against Brentford could potentially be Slot's final game in charge, coinciding with what might be Mohamed Salah's final appearance at Anfield as a Liverpool player.

This potential double exit would mark the end of a chaotic transitional period for the club, leaving fans to wonder how a team with such talent could find itself in a state of perceived freefall. The situation highlights a deeper conflict regarding the identity of Liverpool FC in the post-Klopp era. While the club has continued to win trophies, the soul of the team's playing style seems to have shifted in a way that unsettles its most iconic players.

Salah's frustration, which reportedly began mounting before his departure for AFCON, is seen by Lahoud as a cry for respect and a demand for excellence. The sentiment is that a living legend like Salah, who is destined for a statue at the club, should not have to witness a decline in the standards he helped build.

As the tension mounts, the footballing community watches closely to see if Slot can bridge the gap with his star player and the fans, or if the current trajectory will indeed lead to a sudden managerial change





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