Former Model Abdallah Diaby Rejects Plea Deal in $1 Million SoHo Heist

Abdallah Diaby, accused of stealing over $1 million in luxury goods from a SoHo boutique, has declined a one to three year prison plea deal. His trial is now set for January 27.

Former model Abdallah Diaby appeared before the New York Supreme Criminal Court on Tuesday, marking a significant pivot in his legal battle regarding an alleged $1 million luxury clothing heist. The 21-year-old defendant, who once strutted runways for New York modeling agency TWO MGMT, announced outside the Manhattan courthouse that he has officially quit his modeling career. This declaration came as he navigated the complex legal proceedings surrounding the December incident at the high-end retailer 4Gseller.

Diaby Declines Prosecution Plea Offer

Abdallah Diaby rejected a prosecution offer of one to three years in prison during his court appearance on Tuesday. The decision to decline the plea agreement was confirmed by Judge Althea Drysdale after Diaby consulted with a stand-in attorney, as his retained lawyer Daniel Ollen was absent. Consequently, the judge scheduled a formal trial date for January 27, shifting the case from potential negotiation to a full judicial hearing.

Also read Uranium mining firm hires former deputy PM Dominic Raab for boardroom role

The Alleged SoHo Boutique Break-In

The criminal complaint details a coordinated break-in at the SoHo boutique 4Gseller that occurred just after 4:10 am in December 2025. According to investigators, Diaby and two co-conspirators arrived in a Ford SUV while disguised as construction workers. They utilized scaffolding and a ladder to enter the store, completing the theft in less than five minutes before fleeing the scene.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Risks

Tommy Macari, the owner of 4Gseller, described the operation as carefully planned and reminiscent of movie scenes. Diaby faces severe charges including first-degree grand larceny, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years if convicted. His retained attorney Daniel Ollen declined to comment on the rejection of the plea deal or the strength of the defense strategy ahead of the trial.

Advertisement

Courtroom Demeanor and Social Media Presence

Diaby appeared in a brown trench coat and black pinstripe slacks, displaying a restless demeanor while pacing the hallway before the hearing. Despite being on supervised release since his arraignment nine months ago, he maintained an active presence on Instagram with nearly 90,000 followers. He told reporters he felt okay but remains uncertain about future career prospects beyond the current legal challenges.

Co-Conspirators and Consolidated Proceedings

Two other individuals, Ebrima Bayo and Treasure Gyamfi, have also been charged in connection with the heist. Prosecutors requested that Diaby's case be consolidated with the cases of his alleged accomplices to streamline the judicial process. Bayo's next hearing is scheduled for December 1, indicating that the legal team intends to handle the matters together rather than separately.