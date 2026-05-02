Former Model Claims Assault and Cover-Up in Dubai: 'It's a Very Dark Place'

Ukrainian former OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk shares her harrowing account of being assaulted and left for dead in Dubai, alleging a cover-up by authorities and ongoing threats from her attackers. She describes a hidden reality of coercion and abuse beneath the city's luxurious facade.

Maria Kovalchuk, a Ukrainian former OnlyFans model, asserts she experienced a harrowing ordeal in Dubai , a city often portrayed as a luxurious haven for influencers and the wealthy.

She states she will 'never go back' to Dubai, describing it as a 'very dark place' concealing a disturbing reality beneath its glittering facade. Kovalchuk alleges she was assaulted and left for dead on a roadside in March of the previous year, sustaining severe injuries including multiple fractures to her limbs and a shattered vertebra. Emirati authorities initially claimed she fell from a construction site, a narrative she vehemently disputes.

Kovalchuk recounts arriving in Dubai for a photoshoot and missing her flight home, leading her to accept assistance from a man she had recently met. This assistance led her to a hotel room shared with two men – a Russian and a Belarusian – and two women. Initially, the atmosphere seemed normal, with discussions about her return travel plans.

However, the situation rapidly deteriorated as the group introduced alcohol and narcotics, substances that carry severe penalties in Dubai. Kovalchuk says she refused to partake, prompting aggressive behavior from the group, who allegedly sought to incapacitate her for sexual exploitation. She describes being treated as an object, with her personal belongings, including her passport and phone, confiscated. She details instances of physical assault, including being slapped and having her clothes stolen.

Attempts to escape, including screaming for help from a balcony, were thwarted, culminating in a violent attack that left her unconscious. She briefly remembers calling a taxi before losing consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness eight days later in a hospital, Kovalchuk describes a state of disorientation and trauma.

Medical reports detail the extent of her injuries: a shattered vertebra, fractured collarbones, a badly broken left leg, a crushed right foot and ankle, and an open fracture in her left ankle with bone protruding through the skin. She alleges that Dubai authorities actively worked to discredit her story and prevented her from leaving the country for four months while an investigation was underway.

Now residing in Norway as a makeup artist, Kovalchuk continues to receive death threats from her alleged attackers, who remain at large. She shares her story in an effort to expose the dark underbelly of Dubai and to seek justice for the abuse she endured, warning others of the potential dangers hidden beneath the city’s glamorous exterior.

She emphasizes the stark contrast between the curated image of Dubai and the harsh reality she experienced, highlighting the alleged cover-ups and lack of accountability





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