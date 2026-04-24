Former Model Fined for Stealing Jellycat Toys to Pay Tax Debt

Imogen Carol, a 26-year-old former model and social media influencer, was fined after being caught shoplifting £160 worth of Jellycat plush toys from a Cheshire farm shop. She admitted the theft, citing financial difficulties related to tax debts.

A former model and social media influencer, Imogen Carol, 26, has been fined for shoplifting a collection of popular Jellycat plush toys. The incident occurred at the Lambing Shed, an award-winning farm shop and cafe in Knutsford, Cheshire, on April 21 of last year.

Carol, who boasts 43,000 followers on Instagram, was captured on CCTV concealing six Jellycat toys, totaling £160 in value, within her bag. To divert attention, she also selected a packet of crisps to purchase at the till. Despite initial denials, Carol ultimately pleaded guilty to the theft after being confronted with the CCTV evidence presented at Crewe Magistrates Court.

The court heard that Carol was already on bail at the time of the offense and has a history of six previous convictions related to theft or attempted theft. The prosecution, led by Gabrielle Harrison, detailed how Carol spent a considerable amount of time circling the store, carefully selecting and concealing the plush toys. The act of purchasing crisps and dip was described as a deliberate attempt to create a distraction from the stolen items hidden in her bag.

The Lambing Shed suffered a loss due to the unrecovered toys, and Carol’s prior criminal record was highlighted. Her lawyer, Lee Yates, argued for leniency, citing significant financial difficulties stemming from tax debts incurred through a previous business venture. He emphasized that the theft was opportunistic, driven by overwhelming temptation, and that Carol had remained out of trouble since the incident. He also pointed to a substantial gap in her offending history, with her last theft occurring in 2019.

The magistrates, chaired by Alan Jones, acknowledged Carol’s guilty plea and the financial pressures she faced. However, they also considered her existing criminal record and the fact that the offense was committed while she was on police bail.

As a result, Carol was fined £162, along with an additional £265 to cover costs, a victim surcharge, and £160 in compensation to the Lambing Shed. The case highlights the growing issue of theft targeting popular and collectible items like Jellycat plushies, which can fetch high prices online, sometimes exceeding £1,000 for limited edition pieces. Jellycat, founded in London in 1999, has experienced a surge in global popularity, now selling its products in 77 countries.

The company offers a wide range of plush toys, with prices varying from around £15 for smaller items to £200 for larger, more elaborate designs. The incident serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of succumbing to temptation, even for individuals with a public profile and a seemingly successful life. It also underscores the persistent challenges faced by those struggling with debt and the importance of seeking legitimate solutions





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Jellycat Shoplifting Tax Debt Influencer Model Theft Crewe Magistrates Court

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