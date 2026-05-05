Former Model Who Accused Epstein Vanishes in New York

Elisabetta Tai Ferretto, a former model who publicly accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual misconduct, has been missing since April 22nd after returning to New York. Italian and US authorities are investigating.

The disappearance of Elisabetta Tai Ferretto , a former Italian model and one of the first women to publicly accuse Jeffrey Epstein of sexual misconduct, has sparked concern and an active investigation in both Italy and the United States.

Ferretto, aged 50 and originally from Montagnana in northern Italy, has been missing since April 22nd, shortly after returning to her home in New York City. She had traveled to the Veneto region of Italy earlier in April to visit her family, including her parents and brother, maintaining consistent communication throughout her visit.

However, upon her return to Manhattan, this regular contact abruptly ceased, raising immediate alarm among her loved ones. Family members report that her phone calls go unanswered, and her social media accounts have either been deactivated or completely deleted, further intensifying their worries. The family has officially reported her missing to prosecutors in Rovigo, Italy, initiating a case due to her status as an Italian citizen residing abroad.

This case has subsequently been escalated to Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has engaged diplomatic channels to collaborate with US authorities in the search for Ferretto. American law enforcement officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, but as of now, she remains unfound and her well-being is unknown. The sudden nature of her vanishing, coupled with her prior accusations against Epstein, has led to speculation and heightened anxiety regarding her safety.

Ferretto’s career began in the fashion industry, and she relocated to the United States in 2001, eventually transitioning into the New York real estate sector. Her story gained public attention in 2019 when she courageously came forward with details of an alleged encounter with Jeffrey Epstein that reportedly occurred in 2004. According to Ferretto, she was initially introduced to Epstein through her modeling agent, who presented him as a potential benefactor capable of facilitating work with prominent brands.

The agent described a meeting with a man who would dramatically alter her career trajectory, specifically mentioning the possibility of securing modeling opportunities with Victoria’s Secret. This man, of course, turned out to be Epstein, a close associate and financial advisor to Leslie Wexner, the owner of Victoria’s Secret. Ferretto recounted attending what she believed to be a professional meeting or audition at Epstein’s opulent Manhattan residence on the Upper East Side.

However, upon arrival, she was greeted by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s notorious accomplice, and escorted to his office. Instead of reviewing her portfolio or discussing potential work, Ferretto alleges that Epstein immediately began to undress and lie down on a massage table. She firmly asserts that she rejected his advances and promptly left the property. This disturbing account contributed to the growing body of evidence against Epstein and Maxwell, highlighting the predatory nature of their alleged activities.

The timing of Ferretto’s disappearance, years after she bravely shared her story, has understandably raised concerns about potential connections to her past accusations. While investigators are exploring all possible avenues, the circumstances surrounding her vanishing remain unclear. Her family emphasizes that the complete silence is profoundly out of character, as she consistently maintained close contact with them. They express deep distress and fear for her safety, urging authorities to prioritize the investigation and bring her home.

To date, there have been no confirmed sightings of Ferretto, and no official explanation has been released regarding her disappearance. The case is being treated with utmost seriousness by both Italian and American authorities, who are working collaboratively to uncover the truth and ensure her safe return. The investigation is focusing on retracing her steps in the days leading up to her disappearance, examining her communications, and exploring any potential links to individuals associated with Epstein and Maxwell.

The lack of information and the sensitive nature of the case have fueled speculation and anxiety, but authorities are committed to pursuing every lead until Elisabetta Tai Ferretto is found. The case serves as a stark reminder of the lasting impact of Epstein’s crimes and the vulnerability of those who came forward to expose his abuse





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