Former Montana Dealer Seeks to Buy Villa Vie Odyssey Ship

Whitney Olson, a retired Montana auto dealer, aims to purchase the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship after passengers were stranded in Cambodia due to financial collapse.

Whitney Olson, a 47-year-old retired car dealership owner from Montana, intends to acquire the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship to resume its global voyage after it grounded in Cambodia last week. Olson is among 200 passengers left stranded in Southeast Asia when the multiyear 'never-ending cruise' halted due to soaring fuel prices and severe financial insolvency within the operating company.

Olson Seeks to Acquire Stranded Cruise Vessel

Olson is currently monitoring the upcoming auction of the Villa Vie Odyssey in Singapore with the specific goal of purchasing the vessel at a discounted price to restart the around-the-world journey. She stated to The New York Times that the experience was unique and she is not ready to abandon the project, hoping to secure the ship through a strategic bid during the liquidation process. The vessel, previously marketed as a 'home at sea' offering over 400 port stops globally, is now facing a permanent halt to its operations unless a buyer emerges.

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Financial Crisis and Passenger Loan Demands

The collapse of the voyage was precipitated by a critical shortage of funds that left executives desperate for capital just over a year after the ship departed Northern Ireland in October 2024. Executive chairman Mikael Petterson warned passengers in April that the company was merely two weeks away from exhausting its financial resources. To prevent immediate collapse, Petterson asked residents to provide a $3 million loan to cover essential fuel costs, offering them annual interest rates ranging between 12 and 24 percent in return.

Olson, who is one of the ship's original 'founders' with an equity stake in the company, had invested more than $1.5 million in two cabins and additional contributions to support the venture. She initially considered lending Petterson an additional $2 million in April to help revive the ship's operations. However, she declined to provide this capital because Petterson refused to grant her a full financial audit or provide contractual assurances that her investment would be protected in the event of bankruptcy.

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Passenger-Led Rescue and Business Restructuring

Refusing to accept the termination of the voyage, Olson formed a new investment company alongside two other passengers to pool resident funds. This consortium aims to settle the vessel's outstanding debts and assume ownership of the ship to continue its mission under a revised business model. The proposed structure is inspired by The World, the only other successful residential cruise ship currently operating, which offers a stable alternative to the volatile model Villa Vie attempted to implement.

Villa Vie had previously offered lifetime suite ownership for costs between $120,000 and $440,000, accompanied by monthly fees ranging from $3,500 to $11,000. Alternatively, five-year ownership plans started at approximately $50,000. Residents later criticized the company for setting monthly fees in 2023 without accounting for rising inflation, a pricing error that contributed significantly to the financial downfall and the subsequent crisis that stranded passengers in Southeast Asia.