Former Morrisons Manager Reflects on Personal Cost After Dismissal Following Altercation with Shoplifter

A loyal store manager with 29 years of service reveals the devastating impact of being fired for confronting a shoplifter who assaulted him, leaving him jobless and struggling with his mental health.

Sean Egan , a dedicated 46-year-old professional who spent nearly three decades building a career at Morrisons , has shared a harrowing account of how a single split-second decision led to the total collapse of his livelihood. After working for the supermarket chain since he was 17, Mr. Egan found himself at a crossroads last December when he encountered a prolific and known shoplifter at his store in Aldridge, West Midlands. According to Mr.

Egan, he initially attempted to adhere to company protocols, approaching the individual calmly to address the theft. However, the situation deteriorated rapidly when the offender became physically aggressive and began spitting at him. Driven by an instinctive human reaction to protect himself and stop the individual from potential harm, Mr. Egan grabbed the thief’s arm. This fleeting moment of physical intervention, intended to maintain store security and personal safety, would prove to be the catalyst for his professional downfall. Following the incident, Mr. Egan was subjected to an internal disciplinary investigation by Morrisons. Despite his 29 years of loyal service and his track record of transforming underperforming branches into some of the most profitable locations in the region, he was ultimately dismissed for violating the company policy of deter-and-not-detain. The aftermath was swift and devastating for the father from Wolverhampton. Facing unemployment just three weeks before Christmas, he experienced deep financial hardship, struggling to pay bills and unable to provide the holiday his children deserved. He described the emotional toll as overwhelming, citing crippling anxiety and a profound sense of worthlessness. Mr. Egan expressed that his identity had been stripped away, as the supermarket was more than just a job to him; it was his life purpose. He noted that he felt entirely disposable, lamenting that three decades of dedication were discarded in an instant due to a single act of defensive reaction. The situation took an even more frustrating turn when a potential opportunity to rebuild his career at another major retailer was lost due to administrative discrepancies stemming from his departure from Morrisons. Mr. Egan took to LinkedIn to document his journey, not only to seek new employment but to highlight the harsh reality of corporate policies that appear to prioritize procedure over the safety and human dignity of staff members. The shoplifter involved in the initial incident has since been sentenced to 46 weeks in prison for a series of crimes, a fact that stands in stark contrast to the severe punishment Mr. Egan continues to face in his personal and professional life. Currently searching for a new role, Mr. Egan is positioning himself as an experienced leader who has successfully managed and developed teams. He hopes that by sharing his story, he can spark a broader conversation regarding the treatment of employees who are placed in impossible situations while working on the front lines of retail, while simultaneously finding a path forward in his own career





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