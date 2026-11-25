Carolyn Brumfield arrested for battery after video shows her pulling blanket from dementia patient Mike Shepherd. The 77-year-old died shortly after the incident at Golden Age Healthcare.

A disturbing video has captured the moment Carolyn Brumfield, a 28-year-old worker at Golden Age Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Denham Springs, engaged in a physical struggle over a blanket with Mike Shepherd, a 77-year elderly patient suffering from dementia. The footage, which surfaced recently but documents an incident from May, shows Brumfield forcibly removing the covering from Shepherd as he hangs between his bed and the floor, refusing to let go. Shepherd, a prominent local figure who served as president of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame starting in 2003, died of unrelated causes on June 13.

Video Evidence Reveals Abuse Incident

The clip clearly depicts Brumfield pulling the blanket away from the distressed Shepherd despite his attempts to hold on. The granddaughter of the victim, Blyss Winters, described the experience of watching the recording as devastating and questioned the ethical standards of the healthcare industry. She stated that the staff could have used verbal communication to assist her grandfather rather than engaging in a physical tug-of-war that left him in distress.

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Shepherd had been placed in the nursing home after facing various health problems including dementia. His family installed a camera in his room following an unrelated head injury, which allowed them to document his care and the treatment he received from the staff. Winters expressed shock that someone employed in healthcare would treat a vulnerable adult with such aggression and disregard for his dignity.

Golden Age Healthcare Staff Response

Golden Age Healthcare & Rehabilitation confirmed that Brumfield is no longer employed at the facility following the incident. The company issued a statement condemning her actions, asserting that her conduct does not reflect the values, standards, or commitment of their staff to deliver quality care. They emphasized that their goal is to promote the dignity of each resident and that they are fully cooperating with the criminal investigation.

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Brumfield was arrested last Thursday for simple battery of persons with infirmities. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the details of what occurred between the worker and the patient. The facility has a history of regulatory issues, including previous fines for deficiencies such as improper insulin administration and cleanliness concerns.

Facility Fines And Neglect Allegations

In April 2025, Golden Age Healthcare & Rehabilitation was fined $8,044 for failing to protect residents from all types of abuse, including physical punishment and neglect. Winters, who previously worked at the same nursing home, reported that she closely tracked her grandfather's complaints. She claimed that the staff failed to turn him or check on him regularly, which led to the development of three bedsores.

Shepherd is credited with reviving the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, having inducted almost 250 popular artists into the hall during his tenure. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about the treatment of dementia patients in care facilities. The Daily Mail has reached out to both Golden Age Healthcare & Rehabilitation and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for further comment regarding the case.