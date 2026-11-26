Daniela LoCastro claims NAB actively silenced her after Meta removed an Instagram post. The bank cites protection of staff from unfair posts as it cuts 2500 jobs.

Former National Australia Bank employee Daniela LoCastro has publicly accused the financial institution of actively suppressing dissent after Meta removed an Instagram post criticizing the bank's internal environment. LoCastro, a senior leadership consultant with 15 years of service at the institution, revealed her identity as the creator of the 'senseofher' page, which has become a central hub for anonymous grievances regarding the bank's workplace culture. The controversy erupted following Meta's decision to take down the critical content, prompting LoCastro to question why the organization chooses to silence rather than address the 'toxic and abusive culture' described by thousands of workers.

Meta Removal Triggers Public Rebuttal

LoCastro took to the 'senseofher' Instagram account on Thursday to express her outrage over the deletion of a post that had garnered significant attention from current and former staff members. The account, which is rapidly gaining thousands of followers among NAB's 43,000-strong workforce, serves as a de facto team-bonding experience where employees share their experiences. In response to the removal, LoCastro posted a screenshot of the deleted content with a caption that read, 'Thousands of humans are screaming out for help from a toxic and abusive culture and what do they do from the inside?' She concluded her statement with a direct challenge to the bank's leadership: 'Classic NAB, shut it down. DO BETTER.' This public confrontation marks a significant escalation in the dispute between the former employee and one of Australia's largest lenders.

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NAB Executive Response and Strategy

Andrew Irvine, the Chief Executive of NAB, addressed the controversy in a memo sent to staff on Tuesday, outlining the bank's strategy to protect its workforce from what he described as 'unfair and damaging posts.' The memo indicated that NAB is actively liaising with the social media platform to prevent further content that the bank deems harmful. Irvine acknowledged the distress caused to many employees, including those in the Executive Leadership Team, colleagues throughout the bank, partners, and even the children of staff members. He stated that the bank is focused on caring for affected individuals by providing specialized support while simultaneously seeking to protect current and former colleagues from further exposure to such allegations.

Whistleblower Defiance and Legal Threats

Despite the bank's efforts to mitigate the impact of the social media posts, LoCastro has remained defiant and indicated she is prepared to engage in legal proceedings. She told the Sydney Morning Herald that she would 'love' to take NAB to court so that the judicial system could examine the bank's actions. LoCastro mentioned being well-connected with personal injury lawyers, signaling her willingness to pursue formal legal channels if necessary. She emphasized that her goal is not to target specific executives or individuals but to advocate against systemic abuse within the banking sector. LoCastro suggested that the bank should engage in proper investigations rather than suppression, noting that employee relations departments are designed to handle such disputes through verified inquiry rather than censorship.

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Operational Overhaul and Job Reductions

The dispute occurs against the backdrop of a major operational overhaul at NAB, which includes plans to cut 2,500 jobs to simplify the bank's operations. More than half of these positions are expected to be eliminated by December 31. This significant restructuring has already caused internal friction, as evidenced by an incident on Monday when NAB accidentally circulated an automated email to employees informing them they were being made redundant. This error forced the bank to issue an apology and likely exacerbated the anxiety and distrust among the workforce, fueling the content shared on platforms like Instagram. The combination of job insecurity and cultural concerns has created a volatile environment for the 43,000 employees currently under the NAB umbrella.

Unverified Claims and Demand for Investigation

While LoCastro stands by her advocacy, she admitted to the Daily Mail that she does not verify the information she receives through an anonymous Google form before posting it on Instagram. Despite this lack of pre-publication verification, she insisted that NAB should investigate the claims made in the posts rather than deleting them. She proposed a mechanism where she would remove any offending post if the bank could prove a specific claim was false, arguing that this is the proper function of investigative processes. LoCastro's approach highlights a fundamental disconnect between the bank's desire for control over its public narrative and the former employee's demand for transparency and accountability regarding the workplace culture experienced by its staff.