Former NFL star Eric Decker makes naked cameo in wife's social media video

Former NFL star Eric Decker made a naked cameo in one of his wife Jessie's social media videos this week as part of a joke about their sex life. The wide receiver's wife, country singer and model Jessie James Decker, shared a clip on Instagram which initially shows her brushing her teeth while seemingly getting ready for bed. Jessie also added text over the video which says: 'When she says it's"on" tonight at 9pm and it's 8:58'. As she brushes her teeth, Eric is seen running in and out of the bedroom as the theme music for iconic horror movie 'Jaws' plays in the background. He first appears fully clothed before returning in just his boxer shorts, only to then sprint out of the bedroom fully in the nude while covering his private parts with his hands. Jessie, who has 4.3 million followers on Instagram, also included the caption: '…But now you ain’t in the mood - "I have a headache?" "My tummy hurts" what else we got?' Ex-NFL star Eric Decker made a naked cameo in one of his wife Jessie's social media videos

Former NFL star Eric Decker made a naked cameo in one of his wife's social media videos this week as part of a joke about their sex life .

The wide receiver's wife, country singer and model Jessie James Decker, shared a clip on Instagram which initially shows her brushing her teeth while seemingly getting ready for bed. Jessie also added text over the video which says: 'When she says it's"on" tonight at 9pm and it's 8:58'. As she brushes her teeth, Eric is seen running in and out of the bedroom as the theme music for iconic horror movie 'Jaws' plays in the background.

He first appears fully clothed before returning in just his boxer shorts, only to then sprint out of the bedroom fully in the nude while covering his private parts with his hands. Jessie, who has 4.3 million followers on Instagram, also included the caption: '…But now you ain’t in the mood - "I have a headache?

" "My tummy hurts" what else we got? ' Ex-NFL star Eric Decker made a naked cameo in one of his wife Jessie's social media video





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