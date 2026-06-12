The former No 10 chief of staff is advising Sir Keir Starmer in his moment of greatest peril. Over 70 arrests have been made outside a London court as people protested during the sentencing of four activists, who broke into the Elbit Systems factory. A naturally occurring mineral might prove the key to treating Alzheimer's.

The former No 10 chief of staff is advising Sir Keir Starmer in his moment of greatest peril. The Prime Minister has once again turned to McSweeney, as he tries to face down an expected leadership challenge .

Starmer's Labour opponents are likely to become clearer if Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham returns to Westminster next week. Over 70 arrests have been made outside a London court as people protested during the sentencing of four activists, who broke into the Elbit Systems factory.

Caption: Protesters are detained by police outside Woolwich Crown Court, London, during a hearing where Palestine Action activists are due to be sentenced over a break-in at the UK base of an Israel-based defence firm, Elbit Systems site near Bristol on August 6 2024. Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio and Fatema Rajwani were convicted of criminal damage, while Corner was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm when he fractured a police officer's spine during the raid.

Picture date: Friday June 12, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire. Around 500 Palestine Action supporters stood outside Woolwich Crown Court on Friday as their fellow protesters, who are being sentenced for entering an arms factory in Bristol in 2024, damaging £1.2m worth of property and assaulting a police officer.

Caption: Protesters outside Woolwich Crown Court, London, during a hearing where Palestine Action activists are due to be sentenced over a break-in at the UK base of an Israel-based defence firm, Elbit Systems site near Bristol on August 6 2024. Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio and Fatema Rajwani were convicted of criminal damage, while Corner was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm when he fractured a police officer's spine during the raid. Picture date: Friday June 12, 2026.

PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire. They held signs reading 'I support Palestine Action', resulting in 72 arrests as people were carried into 12 waiting police vans. Sentencing judge Mr Justice Johnson ruled in a pre-trial hearing the offences were linked to terrorism, but the lawyers defending Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, Charlotte Head and Fatema Rajwani argued this doesn't mean they are terrorists.

Palestine Action was designated a terrorist organisation in August 2024. The designation was deemed unlawful by a judge in February but remains in place. A naturally occurring mineral might prove the key to treating Alzheimer's. A lack of lithium may be part of the reason people are more susceptible to developing the memory problems with ageing that progress into Alzheimer's disease.

In the 1950s, doctors started using it to treat 'manic depression' as it was then known. What is clear from the science is that we have as much control over when we hit middle age biologically as we do mentally. We still don't know why it works as a mood regulator, but it keeps both mania and depression at bay. About 20 years ago, hints emerged that lithium may also help in dementia - particularly Alzheimer's disease, its main form.

Bipolar patients taking lithium and people drinking water containing natural lithium had lower rates of dementia. The giant Jianxiawo lithium mine in China, run by CATL, the world's biggest battery producer. Senior man with Alzheimer's and depression, sideways, looking out the window. Concept of old age, disease, loneliness, forgetfulness and memory





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