Former NSW MP Daryl Maguire received a three-year prison sentence for conspiring to bring Chinese nationals into Australia using fraudulent visa applications sponsored by local businesses.

Former New South Wales Liberal Member of Parliament Daryl Maguire has been sentenced to three years in prison for his central role in a conspiracy to fraudulently bring Chinese nationals into Australia. The 67-year-old politician was found guilty in July of conspiring to create false visa applications for ten Chinese nationals, falsely claiming they would be employed at various businesses in the NSW Riverina region.

Maguire's Role in Visa Fraud Scheme

The NSW District Court heard that Maguire conspired with Maggie Wang, also known as Maggie Logan, to execute this scheme between 2013 and 2015. Judge Ian Bourke determined that Maguire utilized his trusted network within the Riverina area to identify local businesses capable of acting as purported visa sponsors. He then introduced these businesses to Wang, who sought to exploit the Australian immigration system for financial gain.

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The scheme involved real estate agents, vineyards, accountants, and furniture stores in the region. These local firms were listed as employers who would supposedly hire the imported workers for two years. However, the court found that many of these individuals did not work for the businesses at all, rendering the employment claims entirely fictitious.

Financial Transactions and Stakeholder Involvement

Maggie Wang facilitated the payments required to make the fraud possible by paying business owners sums ranging from $30,000 to $60,000. These payments were delivered in cash, stuffed into envelopes, in exchange for the businesses' participation in the fraudulent visa applications. The jury rejected Maguire's defense claims that he was simply assisting businesses that were genuinely struggling to find foreign workers.

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Maguire knew the proposed employment was a sham and played a pivotal role in both planning and executing the scheme. Judge Bourke found that Maguire received a monetary benefit from his involvement, although he was unable to determine the exact value of those benefits. Despite this, the judge emphasized that Maguire's actions severely undermined public confidence in the integrity of the visa system.

Sentencing and Immediate Consequences

Maguire was sentenced to three years in jail, but he will be released in November 2027 to serve the remaining two years of his sentence in the community under strict conditions. The judge stressed the necessity of sending a strong message to potential copycats who might attempt similar schemes to exploit the immigration system. Maguire was refused bail ahead of a planned appeal against his conviction and maintained a blank expression while being escorted out of the courtroom.

In a separate development, Wang was placed on an intensive corrections order in August. This quasi-suspended jail term lasts for more than two years and serves as her penalty for her involvement in the same conspiracy. The court proceedings highlighted the coordinated nature of the fraud and the significant role both individuals played in its execution.

Political Context and Previous Scandals

Maguire, the former Liberal MP for Wagga Wagga, had already resigned from parliament in 2018 in disgrace before this conviction. His political career was previously marred by a corruption investigation into Sydney property development, which exposed calls with developers suggesting money in return for his assistance. He was acquitted on appeal of lying to the Independent Commission Against Corruption about a potential $720,000 in profits from a property deal.

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Maguire also gained widespread notoriety for his covert dating of former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian while both were in office. This years-long clandestine relationship triggered Berejiklian's exit from NSW politics, although she was never accused of any criminal behavior. Berejiklian previously stated that the relationship ended in 2020, years before Maguire's current legal troubles regarding visa fraud came to light.