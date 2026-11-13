Former NSW MP Rory Amon Convicted of Child Sex Offences

Former New South Wales Liberal MP Rory Amon has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old boy and indecently assaulting a child, facing significant jail time at sentencing.

Former New South Wales Liberal Member of Parliament Rory Amon has been convicted of serious sexual offences involving a minor. A jury at the Supreme Court of New South Wales found Amon guilty on Friday of one count of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 and 14 years. The verdict also included a conviction for indecently assaulting a child, marking a definitive end to his brief political career.

Court Verdict And Previous Acquittal

The conviction concludes a lengthy legal process that had already seen Amon acquitted of eight separate charges of child sexual offending in March. A different jury at the original trial failed to reach a verdict on the two counts that were reconsidered in this second trial. The jury deliberated for approximately four hours before returning the guilty findings on Friday. Amon, aged 37, had consistently maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.

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Digital Contact And Alleged Meeting

Court proceedings revealed that Amon and the victim connected via an adults-only website before meeting in person. The 13-year-old boy had inflated his age during registration on the gay hook-up app and continued to do so during communications with Amon. Amon claimed he held an honest and reasonable belief that the teenager was over the age of 16. The pair exchanged explicit images prior to a meeting in the carpark of the boy's apartment block in 2017.

Political Career And Party Expulsion

At the time of the initial contact, Amon was employed full-time by federal MP Jason Falinski, representing the seat of Mackellar. Amon later served two terms on the Northern Beaches Council before winning the state seat of Pittwater in the March 2023 election. The charges effectively terminated his political ambitions, leading to his expulsion from the Liberal Party immediately following his election. His departure caused the Liberal Party to lose the previously safe seat of Pittwater to a teal independent candidate in the subsequent by-election.

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Sentencing Date And Ongoing Bail

Rory Amon remains on bail while awaiting the final stage of his legal proceedings. The former politician is scheduled to return to the Supreme Court of New South Wales in Sydney for a sentence hearing on November 27. He faces the possibility of a significant jail sentence given the severity of the convictions. The outcome represents a stark contrast to his earlier political success and recent legislative service.

Context Of Convicted Politicians

This conviction marks the third instance of a former NSW MP being found guilty of sexual offences in recent years. Former Kiama MP and coalition minister Gareth Ward was jailed in 2025 for the sexual abuse of two young men, including an intoxicated staffer at NSW Parliament House. Ward's minimum non-parole period expires in April 2029. Additionally, former NSW minister Milton Orkopoulos was convicted in 2023 of sexually abusing teenage boys while serving as a state Labor MP.

Historical Abuse Charges

Milton Orkopoulos was found guilty of 26 charges involving four underage boys and supplying them with drugs over a decade ending in 2003. The 65-year-old had already served more than a decade in prison for other sexual and drug-related offences. The pattern of convictions among former state politicians has drawn significant attention to accountability within the New South Wales political sphere. Amon's case adds to the growing list of high-profile figures removed from public office due to criminal conduct.