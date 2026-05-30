Former nuclear submarine commander convicted of sexually assaulting junior sailor

A former nuclear submarine commander, Lieutenant Commander John Cursiter, 46, was convicted of sexually assaulting a junior Royal Navy sailor who was plied with drugs and led to his quarters. Cursiter was found guilty of sexual assault, false imprisonment, and possession of cocaine. He was arrested after a packet containing the remnants of cocaine was found in his coat pocket during a search.

A former nuclear submarine commander, Lieutenant Commander John Cursiter, 46, was convicted of sexually assaulting a junior Royal Navy sailor who was plied with drugs and led to his quarters.

Cursiter was found guilty of sexual assault, false imprisonment, and possession of cocaine. He was arrested after a packet containing the remnants of cocaine was found in his coat pocket during a search. Cursiter denied the charges but was found guilty by a court martial board. He will be sentenced in July and faces up to six months in prison for his crimes





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Royal Navy Sexual Assault Drugs False Imprisonment Possession Of Cocaine Court Martial Nuclear Submarine Faslane Plymouth Submariners Junior Sailor Executive Officer's Bed Hands Touching Howling Cry Contemplating Suicide Breach Of Trust Drugs In Drink DNA Underwear Zoned Out Processing Something In His Head Repeating Not Gay Crying About His Girlfriend I Am Not Gay I Am A Straight Guy I Have Been With My Partner For Many Years I Have Never Taken Drugs In My Life I Knew If He Had Given It To Me In A Drink It I Am Not Gay I Am A Straight Guy I Have Been With My Partner For Many Years I Have Never Taken Drugs In My Life I Knew If He Had Given It To Me In A Drink It I Am Not Gay I Am A Straight Guy I Have Been With My Partner For Many Years I Have Never Taken Drugs In My Life I Knew If He Had Given It To Me In A Drink It

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