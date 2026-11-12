Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Stepped Down After Confession of Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Introduced By Her Husband

Investigative reports reveal that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was introduced to Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy and businesswoman under investigation for smuggling restricted AI chips, through her husband Kang Wei. Huang has confessed to the affair and resigned, while his company faces allegations regarding the illicit transfer of technology to China.

Recent investigative reports have unveiled a complex and scandalous intersection of personal relationships and international business dealings involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and an alleged Chinese intelligence asset.

Jensen Huang, who stepped down from his leadership role following a confession in a memo to his staff regarding an extramarital affair, was introduced to the woman in question, Alice Huang, through her husband, Kang Wei. This revelation, detailed by major financial publications, suggests that the affair was not merely a private indiscretion but was facilitated by a business network that blurred the lines between professional collaboration and personal intimacy.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Alleged Second Affair with VP Kimberly Powell

Investigation Into Alice Huang And Megaspeed International

Alice Huang, who has no familial relation to Jensen Huang, is the central figure in an ongoing investigation by authorities in both the United States and Singapore. Her company, Megaspeed International, is accused of orchestrating the smuggling of billions of dollars worth of export-restricted Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China, a move that directly violated US government regulations designed to limit China's technological advancement in critical areas such as AI and semiconductor development.

The origins of this entangled relationship trace back to the early 2010s when Kang Wei founded the private equity group Shanghai Hexi Capital. Alice Huang joined the firm several years later, and by 2016, the couple had begun running the business together. Their portfolio included investments in the technology and gaming sectors, which provided the necessary conduit for Kang Wei to meet Jensen Huang during the latter's rise as a prominent figure in Silicon Valley.

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At the time, Nvidia was heavily focused on developing graphics processing units for the video game industry, and Kang's investments created a natural business connection in Asia. However, their financial trajectory faced significant hurdles in 2018 when Hexi Capital was fined for disclosure violations and illegal trading practices related to the takeover of Huiqui Technology.

In the aftermath of these setbacks, the couple pivoted their business strategy toward cloud computing, eventually securing a major contract in the spring of 2020 to build and operate an AI computing center in Shanghai for the Chinese tech giant Tencent. As Megaspeed International grew, so did its involvement in circumventing US export controls. The company established a lucrative partnership with Alibaba, which was seeking ways to access Nvidia hardware despite strict American restrictions.

Nvidia Cloud Partner Leverages Connection For Chip Access

Through their new position as a Nvidia cloud partner in late 2023, Kang and Alice Huang reportedly leveraged Jensen Huang's connection to secure priority access to chips. Megaspeed acquired numerous Nvidia servers, routing them through data centers in Malaysia before providing computing power to Alibaba.

However, reports indicate that a significant portion of these chips was also shipped directly to China, including to Century Litong, a cloud provider associated with Kang's previous business interests. The situation came to light following Jensen Huang's public admission of the affair and his subsequent resignation.

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Geopolitical Tensions Surround Unauthorized Technology Transfer

The narrative that emerges is one of a power couple who utilized personal relationships to gain competitive business advantages, while simultaneously facing intense legal scrutiny for their alleged role in facilitating the unauthorized transfer of sensitive American technology to Beijing, marking a significant event in the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding AI technology and global supply chains.