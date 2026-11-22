Sayed Mohassib allegedly murdered Katie Suarez in Bath Beach, claiming divine orders. The former educator and ex-cop admitted to the slaying of the 28-year-old jogger while in custody at Rikers Island.

Sayed Mohassib, a former New York City police officer and school educator, allegedly murdered 28-year-old Katie Suarez while claiming he was acting on direct divine instruction from Allah. The suspect, who is currently incarcerated at Rikers Island, provided a chilling confession to The New York Post, stating unequivocally that Allah commanded him to kill a person and that he obeyed that order without hesitation or remorse. Mohassib insisted he had no personal grievance against Suarez, who was training for the New York marathon, and described her merely as someone who was present when he carried out the attack.

Confession Regarding Divine Orders

In an interview conducted from his jail cell, Mohassib, 27, detailed the incident with an unnerving calmness that highlighted his complete lack of contrition. He told reporters that two days prior to the October 30 attack, he received an instruction from Allah to kill someone. When asked if he had any message for Suarez's devastated family, he responded with blunt indifference, stating simply that Allah told him to do it. He maintained that he did not know Suarez personally, asserting that she was just there when he decided to act on the perceived command.

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Attack on Katie Suarez in Bath Beach

Katie Suarez, a bank teller and Brooklyn College graduate, was jogging along a waterfront promenade in the Bath Beach neighborhood when she was ambushed. Mohassib allegedly stabbed her twice in the neck, inflicting devastating injuries that left her fighting for her life. Her father discovered her unconscious and bleeding on the path, leading to her placement on life support. Despite medical intervention, Suarez tragically died three days after the savage, seemingly motiveless assault.

Contradictory Accounts and Initial Denial

While Mohassib now describes the killing as a deliberate act, he initially provided a different narrative to detectives at the 62nd Precinct. Early reports indicated he claimed he blacked out and woke up covered in blood with the knife in his possession. However, his jailhouse confession offered a calculated version of events, admitting he got home from work, retrieved the knife, killed Suarez, and then cleaned up. He acknowledged that he initially denied involvement but changed his story only after citing divine instruction as his justification for the murder.

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Employment and Psychological History

Investigations have shed light on Mohassib's troubled background, which includes a brief stint with the NYPD followed by a discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps due to psychological unfitness. After his military service ended abruptly, he attempted to rejoin the police force but was rejected after appearing disheveled and erratic at a precinct, leading to his hospitalization at Bellevue Hospital. Despite these red flags, he returned to the Department of Education as a paraprofessional at PS 200 elementary school in Bath Beach. Most disturbingly, sources report that he returned to the classroom to work with children even after committing the murder of Suarez.

Evidence Recovery and Pending Charges

Mohassib has not yet entered a formal plea to the second-degree murder charge against him. He told investigators that he disposed of the murder weapon by throwing it into the garbage. Detectives believe the knife may have ended up in a landfill in New Jersey, as the weapon has never been recovered. The case has raised serious concerns regarding the vetting processes for law enforcement and education roles, particularly given Mohassib's history of behavioral issues and prior employment in sensitive positions within New York City.