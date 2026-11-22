Sayed Mohassib, a former NYPD officer, confessed to the fatal stabbing of jogger Katie Suarez, claiming Allah ordered the attack on October 30 in a random act of violence.

Sayed Mohassib, a former New York City police officer, has reportedly admitted to the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Katie Suarez, asserting that he was acting under direct orders from Allah. The attack occurred on October 30 along the waterfront in Bath Beach, where Suarez was training for the New York City Marathon. Mohassib, 27, stated in an interview with the New York Post while held at Rikers Island that he acted on a divine command to kill a person, selecting Suarez randomly because she was present.

Mohassib Claims Divine Command for Attack

Mohassib told reporters that he received instructions from Allah two days prior to the incident, stating, 'Allah told me I had to kill a person.' He explained that he did not know the victim and that the violence was unprompted and random. When asked about the specific target, he alleged, 'Allah told me to kill a person, so I killed her, the jogger Katie Suarez.' The suspect maintained that he never questioned the legitimacy of these orders and proceeded with the act solely because he believed it was a religious mandate.

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Victim Found Stabbed Near Verrazano Bridge

Katie Suarez was discovered unconscious and bleeding heavily by her father after being stabbed twice in the neck. She was taken to a hospital and placed on life support after being declared brain dead, but she succumbed to her injuries three days later. Mohassib initially lied to detectives after his arrest, claiming innocence. However, he later confessed, stating, 'At first I said that I didn't do it, but now I'm saying that I did it because Allah told me to.' He admitted to blacking out during the crime and waking up covered in blood with the murder weapon.

Alleged Cleanup of Evidence at Family Home

According to court documents and police reports, Mohassib described the sequence of events leading up to the murder and its aftermath. He claimed he left his home after work, obtained a knife, and committed the attack. Upon returning, he stated he cleaned up, disposed of bloody clothing, and threw the knife down a garbage chute located across from his apartment unit. Authorities noted that this same location was previously mentioned by his mother and sister in 2024 when they reported he had allegedly threatened to 'chop them up.' Mohassib also admitted to attempting to clean blood from his apartment floor.

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History of Mental Health Issues and Police Service

Mohassib's background includes a brief tenure with the New York City Police Department in 2022, where he worked for only six weeks before enlisting in the Marine Corps. He was subsequently discharged from the Marines for being psychologically unfit. He attempted to rejoin the NYPD three months later but was denied due to erratic behavior and appearing disheveled at the station, which led to his transport to Bellevue Hospital. His mother, Fatma Mohassib, acknowledged his struggles with mental health, noting he had been in psychiatric hospitals multiple times, with one stay lasting two months, though she denied allegations of physical threats against her family.

Current Legal Status and Court Date

Sayed Mohassib is currently charged with second-degree murder and is being held at Rikers Island. He was arrested on November 7 after being found leaving his Brooklyn home in his underwear three days after Suarez's body was discovered. He works as a paraprofessional at PS 200 elementary school in Bath Beach, where colleagues reported observing him talking to himself and acting incoherently prior to the arrest. Mohassib is scheduled to appear in court on December 4 to face formal charges for the death of Katie Suarez.