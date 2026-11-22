Retired constable Wayne Clarke argues Gus Lamont was hidden at Oak Park station, not abducted. He details theories about gas bottles and fuel drums as Task Force Horizon shifts focus to the family property.

Retired Victorian police constable Wayne Clarke believes the body of missing South Australian child Gus Lamont was hidden on the family property, directly under the noses of investigators. Clarke, 72, argues that law enforcement wasted critical resources searching the surrounding scrub while the truth remained at the Oak Park sheep station near Yunta.

Clarke's Theory on Hidden Evidence

Clarke contends that Gus did not wander off but was concealed at the homestead while officers operated under the assumption that the child had simply disappeared from the outback station on September 27, 2025. He asserts that the boy was likely hidden in plain sight during the initial days of the investigation, suggesting that police focused on the wrong area entirely.

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The former officer believes that Gus Lamont died accidentally and was subsequently hidden by someone known to the child, a theory that aligns with current suspicions held by investigators. Clarke maintains that while parents Jessica Murray and Joshua Lamont are not implicated, another individual close to the family may be responsible for concealing the body.

Suggesting Gas Bottles and Fuel Drums

Clarke proposed specific hiding methods to authorities, suggesting Gus could have been placed inside a gas bottle or a fuel drum that had its bottom cut out and re-welded. He explained to reporters that a small body could fit inside such containers, which would then be sealed and placed back in line with other equipment, rendering them undetectable to sniffer dogs.

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He noted that farmers in isolated areas possess the welding skills necessary to complete this modification in just one to two hours. Clarke emphasized that filling the drums with fuel after insertion would make the concealment nearly impossible to detect through standard searches or sniffing techniques.

Criticizing Task Force Horizon Tactics

Clarke heavily criticized the massive search effort led by Task Force Horizon, describing the operation as the largest missing persons investigation in South Australian history. He argued that draining the dam and combing the scrub for so long was a waste of time and effort that distracted from the homestead itself.

Although he shared these theories with police, Clarke claims to have been met with stony silence from investigators. He feels that authorities dismissed him as a nuisance rather than considering his experience as a former constable who once located a wanted criminal hiding in plain sight during a raid.

Grandmother Josie Murray Denial

Gus' grandmother, Josie Murray, has strenuously denied police suspicions that she is responsible for the disappearance, calling the claims ludicrous. Despite her denials, Clarke maintains that the evidence points to the homestead as the primary location where the child has been missing for almost 15 months.

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Clarke recently contacted CrimeStoppers and wrote directly to South Australia Police to share his advice, but he remains frustrated that his insights have not been acted upon. He hopes that renewed focus on the Oak Park property by investigators will finally resolve the case that has captivated the nation.