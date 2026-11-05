Former Oklahoma Judge Jerry Herberger Arrested For Halloween Shooting

Former Stephens County Judge Jerry Herberger faces felony charges after allegedly firing a weapon at trick-or-treaters and a police officer while intoxicated on Halloween in Duncan.

Former Stephens County Judge Jerry Herberger was taken into custody by the Duncan Police Department following a violent Halloween night incident in Linwood Lane, Duncan. Authorities confirmed that the 73-year-old was arrested around 8pm on October 31 after allegedly firing a handgun at unsuspecting trick-or-treaters and subsequently pointing the weapon at a responding law enforcement officer while under the influence of alcohol.

Triggering Incident And Witness Accounts

Amy Sanders and her family were driving through the neighborhood on Halloween when they noticed the lights at Herberger's home were illuminated, prompting them to stop and approach the property. As they moved closer to the residence, Sanders reported that Herberger began yelling at them from inside the house, demanding they leave the area immediately. He warned the group that he possessed a firearm, creating an atmosphere of immediate danger for the family.

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Sanders recounted the terrifying moment Herberger discharged the weapon in their direction. She noted that he appeared heavily intoxicated, which caused his aim to be erratic. The shot went wild due to his lack of motor control, narrowly missing the family. This unpredictable nature of the firing was the only factor that prevented the group from being hit by bullets during the chaotic exchange.

Arrest Details And Criminal Charges

Sanders' son, Kaden Walls, contacted 911 to report the shooting while his family scrambled to safety away from the property. When police officers arrived at the scene, Herberger allegedly escalated the situation by pointing the gun directly at one of the officers. Law enforcement successfully took him into custody without further incident, ensuring no additional harm came to the responders or the public.

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The Duncan Police Department formally charged Herberger with several serious offenses related to the event. These include assault and battery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The department issued a public statement expressing gratitude that no injuries were reported among the trick-or-treaters or the responding officers, emphasizing that everyone involved remained safe despite the dangerous circumstances.

Judicial History And Stakeholder Reactions

The nature of Herberger's previous professional role has intensified the emotional response from community members who witnessed the arrest. Amy Sanders reflected on Herberger's tenure on the bench, noting that he was known for being strict with individuals appearing before him. She expressed a strong desire for the legal system to hold him accountable with the same rigor he previously applied to defendants in his courtroom.

Sanders emphasized the irony of the former judge facing severe legal consequences for his own actions. She stated that it was now time for the justice system to be as hard on Herberger as he had been on others. This sentiment highlights the community's shock at the actions of a former public official and their demand for strict adherence to the law.

Long-Term Impact On Family Traditions

The incident has fundamentally altered how Amy Sanders plans to celebrate Halloween in the future. She announced that her family will change their traditional approach to the holiday, deciding to stay home and hand out candy instead of going door-to-door. This change is a direct response to the trauma experienced on October 31, as she wants to eliminate the risk of being shot while participating in neighborhood activities.

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Sanders stated that avoiding the danger of approaching homes with firearms is her new priority for holiday safety. The Duncan Police Department continues to investigate the incident while managing the aftermath of the arrest. Reports from local news outlets such as KSWO and KFOR have detailed the sequence of events, providing transparency regarding the charges filed against the former judge.