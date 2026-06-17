Former Olympic Runner and Surgeon Cleared of Suffocating Wife Amid Coercive Control Claims

Curtis Robb, a former Team GB Olympian turned orthopaedic surgeon, was acquitted of suffocating his wife and subjecting her to years of controlling and coercive behaviour. The case centred on a pillow incident during a Lake District holiday, which his wife described as the final straw after nearly a decade of alleged gaslighting and abuse. Robb admitted throwing the pillow but denied suffocation, counter-accusing his wife of being the controlling party. A jury cleared him on both charges after deliberation.

A former Team GB runner and Olympic athlete, who later became a highly successful orthopaedic surgeon, was today cleared of suffocating his GP wife with a pillow and subjecting her to years of violence and coercive behaviour.

Curtis Robb, 54, had been accused of leaving his wife fearing she was 'going to end up dead' during a family holiday in the Lake District. The prosecution alleged that he used his strength as an ex-athlete to punch his wife with 'full on power' during a 'brutal' argument which culminated in him holding a pillow over her face.

It was claimed this was the culmination of almost a decade of 'gaslighting', during which he made her believe she was inadequate because she struggled to juggle raising their three children with her successful medical career. The alleged pillow incident in Easter 2023 reportedly became the 'final straw', making her realise she needed to leave and ultimately report him to police.

However, Robb denied the charges. He admitted throwing a pillow but denied holding it over her face to suffocate her, stating, 'There's no way I would want to harm the mother of my children.

' He counter-claimed that in reality it was his wife who had been threatening, controlling and sometimes physically aggressive, rarely allowing him to take the children out alone. After a trial, a jury took just over five hours to clear Robb of one charge of controlling and coercive behaviour in a family setting and a second charge of suffocation. The verdicts were a majority verdict on the controlling behaviour count and a unanimous one on the suffocation allegation.

Judge Simon Berkson discharged him and awarded legal aid costs. Robb, a former British champion who finished sixth in the 800m final at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics, later qualified as a doctor and earned hundreds of thousands of pounds as a trauma and orthopaedic surgeon based at Warrington Hospital. His wife, also known as Sarah Caddy, is a GP who worked for best-selling psychiatrist Prof Steve Peters and is a director and mentor at his Sheffield-based life-coaching firm Chimp Management.

The trial heard the couple lived a 'privileged lifestyle' at their Cheshire home, employing a nanny, a cleaner, an ironing lady and a gardener. Robb had been suspended from patient-facing duties after being charged in April 2025. His wife had accused him of having 'intimidated, bullied, harassed and controlled' her over their 16-year marriage.

In a police interview, she described intense pressure, saying she could not eat and had nightmares, feeling 'like I was on the top of a cliff but I could not jump.

' She said she stayed 'for the children' because she did not want them to come 'from a broken home. ' She alleged other incidents, including being grabbed by the neck and pushed into French windows, and being shoved into a banister, making her fear she would be thrown down the stairs. Regarding the pillow incident, she told police it was prompted by him using an electric toothbrush while their young children were asleep.

She claimed he also punched her four or five times in the arm, saying, 'He is an orthopaedic surgeon for a living. He is using strength, he is an ex-athlete and he is a strong person. It was full on power.

' She said she sent him a text warning: 'If you lay a finger on me, the next place you will be is in court.





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Curtis Robb Olympics Surgeon Suffocation Coercive Control Acquittal GB Athlete Lake District Domestic Abuse Jury Verdict

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