Former Orphanage at Centre of Police Investigation into Alleged Abuse and Slavery

A large-scale police operation has taken place at Webb House in Crewe, Cheshire, the headquarters of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL), following allegations of serious sexual offences, modern slavery, and forced marriage. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Webb House , a Grade II-listed building originally constructed in 1912 as an orphanage for children of railway workers, has become the focus of a large-scale police investigation in Crewe , Cheshire.

Once home to up to 80 children dressed in traditional uniforms, the property now serves as the headquarters for the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL), a group described by some as a cult. Recent dramatic footage shows a significant police presence at the site, with over 500 officers involved in raids following allegations of serious sexual offences, modern slavery, and forced marriage.

The investigation was triggered by a woman’s testimony to police in March, detailing her experiences after joining AROPL in 2023. She claims to have been lured to the UK under false pretences, subsequently losing control of her finances and travel documents, and enduring sexual and physical abuse. The alleged victim reported being forced into marriage with another member of the group and subjected to rape and assault.

Authorities have arrested ten individuals – seven men and three women – in connection with the allegations, including Abdullah Hashem, the American-born leader of AROPL, who identifies himself as a ‘saviour of mankind’. While the investigation is ongoing, police have stated there is no risk to the wider community. The property, now equipped with CCTV and reportedly patrolled by drones and a ‘robodog’, presents a stark contrast to its original purpose.

The transformation of Webb House reflects the significant change in its occupants and activities over the past century. While the building’s exterior remains largely unchanged, the atmosphere and purpose have drastically altered. AROPL has operated globally from the site for the past five years, and the current investigation sheds light on the alleged practices within the group. The case highlights concerns about vulnerable individuals being exploited and controlled, and raises questions about the nature and activities of AROPL.

The court heard the alleged victim was contacted online, visited by group members in her home country, and persuaded to sell her property to move to the UK. The investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover the full extent of the alleged offences and ensure the safety and well-being of those potentially affected





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Webb House Crewe AROPL Ahmadi Religion Of Peace And Light Police Investigation Sexual Abuse Modern Slavery Forced Marriage

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