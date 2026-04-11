Former Police Inspector Dies After Bridge Fall Following Misconduct Investigation

Jonathan Ezard, a former Greater Manchester Police inspector, died after falling from a motorway bridge. His death followed an investigation into 'sexist' WhatsApp messages he sent, leading to his resignation and the placing of his name on the College of Policing's 'Barred List'. The incident has sparked outrage from his family and former colleagues, who have criticized the handling of the case.

Former police inspector Jonathan Ezard, 38, tragically died after falling from a 100ft-high motorway bridge months after resigning from Greater Manchester Police. Ezard resigned last year ahead of a misconduct hearing stemming from allegations of sending 'sexist' WhatsApp messages that were deemed to 'objectify' a female officer. The messages, sent to a different police force officer, included comments and shared images, leading to accusations of misogynistic and disrespectful conduct.

His family and former colleagues have expressed their devastation and anger at how the case was handled, citing the devastating impact of the misconduct allegations, which they claim were unfairly pursued and decided upon. Ezard was a married father-of-two and a 'hugely respected' officer. Colleagues described him as a dedicated leader who was well-liked and respected across the force. The family's statement revealed their heartache and their hope for their loved one's memory to be honored for his dedication, service, community contributions, and love for his family and friends. The circumstances surrounding his departure and the subsequent events have left them heartbroken. The investigation that uncovered the WhatsApp messages originated from an inquiry into another officer from a different force, during which Ezard's messages were brought to light. \Before his death, Ezard had faced a misconduct hearing last Autumn. He admitted his conduct was 'sexist, objectifying, inappropriate and wrong' but denied it constituted gross misconduct. He had served with GMP for many years and was a key part of Operation Venture, an initiative launched in 2022 to combat violence and knife crime in Manchester. Ezard had also received numerous awards and commendations throughout his career and was heavily involved in efforts to tackle organized crime. His name was added to the College of Policing's 'Barred List', preventing him from working in policing again. Sources stated that the comments came to light when another police officer from a different force was facing professional standards proceedings. The ex-officer took another job with Amazon after leaving the force but is understood to have been let go of during his probationary period. The tragic incident occurred on the M60 Barton Bridge in Greater Manchester. Horrified colleagues witnessed the incident and attempted to intervene before Ezard fell. The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and an inquest will be opened at a later date. \According to sources, Mr. Ezard was said to have 'actively sought out' photographs of the 'young female officer' from her social media account last January and sent them to another police officer from a different force who he knew. GMP's chief resources officer Lee Rawlinson stated the allegations, which he found amounted to gross misconduct, involved the sharing of images and messages on January 1 and 8, 2025. This action led to Ezard's placement on the Barred List. One former colleague said Mr Ezard fell 'foul of today's increasingly imbalanced misconduct and cut throat dismissal system', adding: ‘I'm angry that yet another colleague felt there was no other option available to him’. Another ex-colleague insisted the messages at the centre of the misconduct proceedings were not misogynistic. Another said he was a 'dedicated police officer... admired by many of those he led.’ They added: ‘For the most part he served with pride, was the recipient of many awards and commendations, championed for his leadership.’ ‘That a system and profession he gave everything to treated him with such hostility and contempt towards the end of his career, seeking to reduce the majority of his unblemished service, diligence and sacrifice to others, to a line on a barred list.





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