Former Police Inspector Dies After Falling From Bridge Amid Misconduct Allegations

A former Greater Manchester Police inspector, Jonathan Ezard, died after falling from a motorway bridge. The death occurred months after he resigned amid allegations of sending inappropriate messages to a female officer. His family and colleagues express grief and anger, claiming the accusations were unfairly handled. Mr. Ezard's name was added to the College of Policing's 'Barred List'.

Jonathan Ezard, a former police inspector, tragically died after falling from the 100ft-high Barton Bridge on the M60 motorway months after resigning from Greater Manchester Police. The resignation followed allegations of sending ‘sexist’ WhatsApp messages that were deemed ‘misogynistic, degrading and disrespectful’ by the force, particularly towards a female officer. Ezard, 38, who was married and a father of two, resigned ahead of a misconduct hearing last year.

The messages reportedly included comments about the officer's appearance. The family and former colleagues of Ezard have expressed their grief and anger over the events, describing him as a ‘hugely respected’ and dedicated officer. They believe the misconduct allegation was unfairly handled, pursued, and ultimately devastated him. Sources said the comments came to light after another police officer from a different force was being investigated. The WhatsApp group, containing Ezard’s messages, was discovered during that investigation. \Before the disciplinary hearing, which Mr. Ezard was scheduled to attend last Autumn, the fallen officer had acknowledged that his conduct was ‘sexist, objectifying, inappropriate, and wrong’. He had previously launched an appeal, which never received a hearing date. He was also accused of seeking photographs of the officer from her social media account and sharing them with an ex-colleague. The former colleagues have spoken out, claiming the accusations were not misogynistic and defended his character as one that was admired by many. He had previously received multiple awards and commendations for his service. He was an integral part of Operation Venture, which aimed to tackle violence and knife crime. One ex-colleague said Ezard felt there was no other option available to him and that he fell foul of an increasingly imbalanced dismissal system. The family's statement expressed heartbreak and a desire to remember him for his dedication to serving others and the positive impact he had on his community. The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 31, and is not being treated as suspicious. An inquest will be opened later by the Bolton Coroner, who covers Salford. Ezard had taken another job with Amazon after leaving the force but was let go during his probationary period. He had also been involved in a 75-mile sponsored trek across the Sahara Desert in 2013 to honor murdered colleagues Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes. \Lee Rawlinson, GMP's chief resources officer, stated that the allegations, which he found amounted to gross misconduct, involved the sharing of images and messages. The Barred List of the College of Policing included Mr. Ezard's name, prohibiting him from working in policing again. Some former colleagues say that Mr. Ezard’s service, dedication, and sacrifice were unfairly reduced to a line on a barred list. The family expressed their hopes that his dedication to serving others would be remembered. The impact on his family has been devastating, with loved ones struggling to come to terms with the loss. His dedication to serving others, the difference he made in his community, and the love he gave to his family and friends are the legacies they hope will be remembered. Mr. Ezard was remembered as a good boss who brought in results and was well-liked and respected by people of all ranks. Former colleagues believe he was hounded by the GMP and that heads should roll





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Former Police Inspector Dies After Bridge Fall Following Misconduct InvestigationJonathan Ezard, a former Greater Manchester Police inspector, died after falling from a motorway bridge. His death followed an investigation into 'sexist' WhatsApp messages he sent, leading to his resignation and the placing of his name on the College of Policing's 'Barred List'. The incident has sparked outrage from his family and former colleagues, who have criticized the handling of the case.

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