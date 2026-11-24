Jury finds former NSW senior constable guilty of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024 due to obsessive jealousy and botched crime scene cleanup.

The New South Wales Supreme Court has found former senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, aged 31, guilty of two counts of domestic violence -related murder involving the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. The verdict concludes a legal process concerning the killings that occurred at a share-house in Paddington on February 19, 2024.

Former NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon had entered a not guilty plea, asserting that he entered the property solely to reclaim personal items and never intended to cause harm. However, a jury rejected this defense, determining that his actions were driven by a pervasive and jealous obsession with his ex-boyfriend, Jesse Baird. The court found that he actively planned the killings after Baird ended their relationship and refused to commit to an exclusive arrangement.

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Murder Mechanism and Forensic Evidence

On the morning of the incident, Beau Lamarre-Condon loaded stolen ammunition into his police-issued firearm before entering the Paddington residence. He shot Jesse Baird twice, targeting the neck and temple, and then fired a shot through Baird's bedroom door into the head of Luke Davies, who was a Qantas flight attendant at the time. The jury determined that these were premeditated acts of violence rather than a crime of passion committed in the heat of the moment.

Despite the initial planning, the investigation was expedited by significant evidence left at the scene. Blood pooled visibly beneath the floorboards, and the victims' wallets were found dumped with bloodied items nearby. A car rental card bearing Lamarre-Condon's name was discovered close to the bodies, alongside his own coffee cup and takeaway food containers, which linked him directly to the location.

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Further forensic evidence confirmed his presence and movements. Security footage recorded him entering the house, while audio recordings captured the three distinct gunshots. DNA from both Jesse Baird and Luke Davies was found inside two rental cars Lamarre-Condon used to travel to and from the scene. Additionally, a pile of Baird's clothing was located in public skip bins near the crime site.

Obsessive Behavior and Witness Testimony

Throughout the three-month trial, dozens of friends and police colleagues testified about Lamarre-Condon's fixation. Witnesses stated that he constantly sought advice on how to respond to messages from Baird, analyzing every text for hidden meanings that likely did not exist. His obsession was so pronounced that some colleagues reported he discussed Baird for approximately 80 percent of their shifts, which ranged from six to twelve hours in duration.

Testimony revealed a pattern of deception and stalking. Lamarre-Condon admitted to using Snapchat to track Baird's location and had previously broken into Baird's home in August 2023 to steal a phone and wallet. He also manipulated social media by posting Instagram updates to create a false impression that the couple remained together, while simultaneously lying to Baird about the situation.

One witness, a woman who met Lamarre-Condon at a beach club in Bali, recounted a terrifying incident during a Thai dinner. He asked her if she would help him hide a body, a comment he later attempted to dismiss as a joke in court. The witness testified that his tone and expression were frightening, leading her to cease all communication with him immediately.

The prosecution presented thousands of text messages that detailed the depth of his manipulation. Lamarre-Condon had lied to friends about having cancer, deleting Baird's phone contacts, and falsely claiming Baird was a serial cheater. During the trial, he rarely attempted to deny these specific lies, often arguing that telling the truth eventually excused the previous deceptions.

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Impact and Legal Consequences

The conviction highlights the severe consequences of domestic violence and the abuse of police power. Lamarre-Condon's failure to conceal evidence, combined with his extensive verbal confessions to peers, ensured his detection. On the day of the murders, he visited a friend at work and explicitly stated, 'I've killed people,' further cementing the evidence against him.

Jesse Baird, a former television presenter, and Luke Davies were left with permanent injuries that proved fatal. The court's decision underscores the importance of witness testimony in establishing motive and intent in complex criminal cases involving intimate partner violence.

Legal experts note that the sheer volume of incriminating evidence, from DNA in rental cars to audio recordings of the shots, made the case straightforward for the jury. The verdict serves as a stark reminder that digital footprints and behavioral patterns often betray perpetrators more effectively than physical evidence alone.

The sentencing phase is the next critical step in the legal proceedings. As a former senior constable, Lamarre-Condon faces the full weight of the law for violating the public trust and taking two lives. The community awaits the final judicial outcome, which will determine the length of his incarceration for these brutal offenses.