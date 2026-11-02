Former Police Officer Derek McNee Sentenced to Seven Years for Rape

Derek McNee received a seven-year prison sentence for raping an intoxicated woman and recording the act. The former officer also admitted to stalking and illegal weapon possession in this significant criminal case.

Former police officer Derek McNee has been imprisoned for seven years after pleading guilty to raping a woman while she was asleep in Milngavie, Dunbartonshire. The High Court in Glasgow delivered the sentence on Monday, with Judge David Young, KC, ordering an additional 18 months of monitoring upon McNee's eventual release from custody. This sentencing concludes a case that began in December 2025 when law enforcement officers discovered incriminating video evidence on the defendant's mobile device.

Court Findings on Sleep and Consent

The core of the conviction rests on the finding that McNee engaged in sexual acts with the victim while she was clearly incapable of providing legal consent due to being asleep or unconscious. Prosecutor Ruaraidh Ferguson presented four video files recovered from McNee's telephone to the court, which depicted him performing sexual acts on the woman during various stages of her unconsciousness. Judge Young emphasized that there is no possibility of free agreement when an individual is entirely unable to give consent, a principle that directly led to the guilty verdict for rape.

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McNee's Past and Criminal History

Derek McNee, aged 43 at the time of sentencing, served in the police force for seven years before leaving in 2016 to operate a dog grooming business in Paisley. His criminal record extends beyond this immediate incident, as he previously received a suspended sentence in 2021 for terrorizing a young woman in Glasgow's West End. In the current proceedings, McNee also pleaded guilty to a charge of hounding another woman between 2021 and 2025, with the harassment occurring in both Glasgow and Paisley, demonstrating a pattern of predatory behavior over several years.

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Incident Details and Victim Interaction

The rape occurred at a residential house in Milngavie in 2025, where McNee targeted a woman who was struggling with personal issues. Court records indicate that McNee approached the victim while she was sleeping and inquired if sexual activity would arouse her, to which she verbally agreed. He also suggested that he film the encounter, a proposal she accepted, stating he could record if he wished. McNee subsequently sent her the footage, but she later requested that he delete the material, a detail that underscores the exploitative nature of the act given her vulnerable state at the time of the initial agreement.

Additional Charges and Final Penalties

Beyond the rape and stalking convictions, McNee was convicted of possessing a stun gun following a search of his car in August 2025. The judge imposed a comprehensive set of penalties, including mandatory registration as a sex offender and strict prohibitions against contacting or approaching the victims involved in both the rape and stalking cases. The combination of the seven-year custodial sentence, the post-release monitoring period, and the lifelong restrictions marks a significant legal consequence for the former officer's breach of trust and repeated offending.