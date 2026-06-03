Former Police Officer Forced to Move to Safe House After Being Wrongly Identified in Henry Nowak Murder Case

A former police officer, Christi Hill, has been forced to move to a safe house after she was wrongly identified online as being involved in the Henry Nowak murder case. The incident has sparked anger and protests in the community, with many calling for answers about the police response that night.

A former police officer, Christi Hill , has been forced to move to a safe house after she was wrongly identified online as being involved in the Henry Nowak murder case.

Hill, who served as a police constable for 12 years, has had her name and photograph circulated on social media, alongside accusations of her being a 'murderer'. The incident occurred after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said a male police officer had been misidentified as one of those involved in the case and had to move out of his home. Hampshire Constabulary has stated that they will not be naming the officers involved in the case.

The claims online have included the wrongful incrimination of Ms Hill and another officer. This comes after a national police bravery award media release, which featured a photo of Hill and a former colleague who has also been wrongfully targeted, was repeatedly shared and misattributed to the case. The photo was weaponised by algorithms and accepted as fact by AI platforms, despite being factually impossible.

The situation has caused a clear lack of support from Hampshire Constabulary in rectifying the false narrative in a timely manner. The family of Henry Nowak, the 18-year-old victim, deserves justice and clarity, not the noise of online misinformation. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is continuing its independent investigation into the police response on the night of the incident, following the force's self-referral the next day. In the meantime, the public is asked to avoid harmful speculation online.

Meanwhile, the murderer, Vickrum Digwa, has been jailed for 21 years for his crime. Digwa, 23, stabbed Nowak repeatedly with an eight-inch ceremonial dagger, and then lied to police, telling them that Nowak had attacked him in a racist attack. Police bodycam footage shows Nowak being forced into handcuffs by officers after he was stabbed. The incident has sparked anger and protests in the community, with many calling for answers about the police response that night.

Anti-police protesters took to the streets of Southampton, to show their fury at the way the police treated Nowak. The situation has also led to the wrongful incrimination of another officer, who has been subject to death threats online. The officer has not been named, but it is understood that they were misidentified as one of the arresting officers in the case.

The officer's family has been left devastated by the situation, with the officer's mother stating that it has been 'terrible' seeing her son's name and face all over the internet calling him a murderer. The officer's statement reads: 'I am writing this post with a heavy heart, both out of deep sadness for a tragic event and out of a necessity to protect my reputation, safety and peace of mind.

Today, my name and image have been widely circulated on social media, and now by AI platforms such as Grok, falsely identifying me as one of the arresting officers in the Henry Nowak case. To be absolutely clear, I was not involved in this incident. In fact, I left Hampshire Constabulary in April 2024. The tragic events involving Henry Nowak occurred in December 2025.

It is alarming to see how quickly a piece of outdated media can be weaponised by algorithms and accepted as fact by AI platforms, despite being factually impossible. It is deeply unsettling to have my name wrongly attached to such a high-profile and sensitive matter whilst there has been a clear lack of support from Hampshire Constabulary in rectifying this false narrative in a timely manner. My primary thoughts remain with the family affected by this tragedy.

They deserve justice and clarity, not the noise of online misinformation. I kindly ask my network to help share this clarification. ',





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Henry Nowak Murder Case Christi Hill Hampshire Constabulary Vickrum Digwa Police Response Online Misinformation Independent Office For Police Conduct

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