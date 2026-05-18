A former police officer, Gary Parkinson, was jailed for six years and four months after admitting conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He set up a county lines drug supply network from his old force area to a quiet Devon town using cocaine trafficking.

A former police officer was jailed today for setting up a county lines drug supply network from his old force area to a quiet Devon town.

Gary Parkinson, who left Greater Manchester Police due to injury, arranged for cocaine to be trafficked 240 miles for sale around Crediton, Devon. In just seven weeks between November 2019 and January 2020, when police busted the illicit operation, two kilogrammes of the drug had been supplied with a street value of around £160,000. Now the 45-year-old is starting a jail term of six years and four months after admitting conspiracy to supply class A drugs





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Drugs County Lines Supply Network Former Police Officer Smallpox Support Centre Village Of Clawton Holsworthy Crediton Devon Ex-Greater Manchester Police Drugs Used In County Lines High Integrity Financial Advantage Reliable Caring Decent

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