Ex-Premier League defender Sebastien Bassong fined for using someone else's travelcard to dodge £7 Tube fare

Sebastien Bassong, the former Tottenham and Newcastle defender, was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs after using another person's travelcard to avoid a £7 London Underground fare.

Former Premier League defender Sebastien Bassong has been fined for using someone else's travelcard to dodge a £7 London Underground fare. The ex- Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United centre-back was caught at St Paul's station after travelling from Arnos Grove in north London.

Magistrate Graham Burbage fined the 40-year-old £220, ordered him to pay the £7 fare, and directed him to pay £250 in prosecution costs plus an £88 victim surcharge. The case was handled at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on October 30 under the Single Justice Procedure, meaning it was decided behind closed doors without a full public hearing. Bassong did not enter a plea to the charge of using the rail network without a valid ticket, and was convicted in his absence.

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Transport Officer Spots Bassong

Court documents showed the incident occurred in May, when a Transport for London revenue control officer spotted him at St Paul's station. Adebukola Anifowose, a revenue control officer for TfL, said in a statement that she saw Bassong at 1.08pm pretend to tap an Oystercard enclosed in a white wallet before tailgating through the wide-aisle gate behind another male. When challenged, Bassong presented a TfL staff nominee pass, which allows free travel on London transport.

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System checks later confirmed the pass was not registered to Bassong and had not been legitimately used since October 2025. The pass belonged to the former girlfriend of the man Bassong was travelling with, and had been issued to her as a driver on the Docklands Light Railway. The friend told officials he was trying to help the former Premier League star through a difficult period.

The court was told Bassong was experiencing financial and personal hardship due to a divorce and unemployment, which led to the decision to use the illicit travelcard. Despite the explanation about his personal circumstances, the legal process moved forward after Bassong failed to respond to the initial prosecution notice sent to his home in north London. The case was eventually decided without a formal public hearing.

Football Career and Retirement

Bassong made a high-profile £8 million move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2009 after impressing at Newcastle United. During his time at White Hart Lane, he scored on his debut against Liverpool and featured in the club's UEFA Champions League campaigns. He also enjoyed success at Norwich City, where he was named the club's Player of the Season in 2013. The defender won 15 caps for Cameroon and was once one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League.

Since retiring from professional football, Bassong has moved into motivational speaking and coaching, running his own business aimed at helping others reach their potential. He attended the 2026 PFA Awards at the Manchester Opera House. This recent legal episode stands in stark contrast to the heights of his playing career, highlighting the challenges he has faced in his post-playing days. Bassong remains a recognisable figure for many football supporters.