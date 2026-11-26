Fabrizio Ravanelli secured a High Court victory against HMRC over a £340,000 tax bill. The judge ruled the taxman acted on a legal error regarding employer National Insurance liabilities from his time at Derby County.

Former Premier League footballer Fabrizio Ravanelli has secured a significant legal victory against HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC) in the UK High Court. The 57-year-old Italian striker successfully challenged a tax demand of £340,000, proving that the tax authority made a fundamental error in assessing his National Insurance Contributions (NICs) liability.

Legal Victory Over Tax Dispute

Mr Justice Eardley ruled that HMRC's initial refusal to reopen the settlement agreement was vitiated by a material error of law. The judge determined that the taxman had incorrectly assumed the Employee Benefit Trust (EBT) was liable for NICs, rather than recognizing that the obligation belonged to Ravanelli's former employer. Consequently, the court ordered HMRC to reconsider the case based on the correct interpretation of tax legislation.

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History Of Earnings And Trust Payments

The dispute originated from payments made to Ravanelli during his tenure with Derby County. Although he played for the East Midlands club only between 2001 and 2003, the club paid £1 million into an Employee Benefit Trust between February 2002 and March 2006. Due to investment gains, this fund grew to £2,136,310 by July 2021.

When trustees decided to distribute the funds to avoid an impending inheritance tax charge, the total payout was split. Approximately £1.2 million of the £2.1 million destined for Ravanelli was paid to HMRC as a settlement for tax due. The remaining balance was released to the former footballer, but he contested the portion withheld for NICs.

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Competing Legal Arguments Presented

Ravanelli's legal team, led by barrister Tim Johnston, argued that National Insurance Contributions were the responsibility of Derby County Ltd, not the player. They cited tax rules stating that if an employer no longer exists, the employee is not liable for NICs. Since Derby County Ltd had ceased trading and dissolved more than two decades ago, the lawyers contended that no sums should have been withheld from the EBT distribution.

Conversely, HMRC barrister Adam Tolley argued that the trustee acted as the deemed employer when making the distribution. Tolley maintained that under relevant NICs legislation, the trustee was liable for the contributions because Ravanelli received the distribution as a deemed employee. The tax authority insisted that Ravanelli's interpretation of the law was a misunderstanding of the statutory requirements.

Judicial Ruling And Future Implications

Mr Justice Eardley preferred the analysis presented by Ravanelli's lawyers regarding the substantive tax law. The judge clarified that the trustee was not liable for NICs in this context, as the liability rested with the original employer, which had ceased to exist. The court quashed HMRC's decision to refuse reopening the settlement agreement, stating that the refusal was based on an erroneous view of the law.

However, the judge cautioned that this ruling does not automatically guarantee Ravanelli will receive the £340,000 immediately. It was deemed premature to order HMRC to hand over the cash directly. Instead, the tax authority must remake its decision on reopening the settlement agreement, this time ensuring it is free from the previous legal errors. Ravanelli's career also included spells with Middlesbrough and Dundee, but the tax dispute remains specifically tied to his earnings structure at Derby County.