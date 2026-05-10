Former Prince Andrew to Testify via Video Link in Threat Trial

Alex Jenkinson faces trial after allegedly threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near Sandringham, sparking debates over the former prince's security.

The judicial process has commenced for Alex Jenkinson , a thirty-nine-year-old man who stands accused of directing threats toward Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor . The incident took place on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, specifically near the Marsh Farm property in Wolferton.

According to court testimonies, Jenkinson exited his vehicle and charged toward the brother of the King, shouting aggressive threats. At the time of the confrontation, which occurred around 7.30pm on a Wednesday, Andrew was accompanied by a member of his private security detail. Fearing for his safety, the former prince quickly retreated to his nearby car and drove away at high speed to escape the encounter. While the incident left the sixty-six-year-old shaken, he fortunately remained physically unhurt.

This event has brought renewed attention to the precarious nature of the former prince's current living situation and his accessibility to the public. During his appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Jenkinson entered a plea of not guilty regarding the charge of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behavior with the intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Additionally, he denied a similar charge involving another individual named Stephen Terry in King's Lynn. However, the defendant did plead guilty to a separate charge of failing to provide a specimen of blood while in custody on the same day as the incident. The court heard that Jenkinson has had a transient lifestyle and a strained relationship with his stepfather, often camping on land owned by his mother and currently residing with his brother.

Prosecutor Josephine Jones noted that there is a clear indication that the defendant is fixated on Andrew, although it remains uncertain if this interest extends to other members of the Royal Family, prompting further police inquiries. Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring has imposed strict conditional bail terms on Jenkinson to ensure the safety of the royal family and their properties. The defendant is strictly prohibited from approaching or contacting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, either directly or indirectly.

Furthermore, he is barred from entering several high-profile sites associated with the monarchy, including Sandringham, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Windsor, and Highgrove. Jenkinson must not come within five hundred meters of these royal residences. The magistrate was firm in his instructions, stating that he would not be sympathetic to any requests for adjournment, placing the responsibility of trial preparation solely on the defendant.

The trial is scheduled to take place on July 29 at the same court, at which point Jenkinson will also be sentenced for the blood specimen charge and face his driving ban. One of the most significant aspects of the upcoming trial is the method by which Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will provide his evidence. To avoid the stress and security risks of a public appearance, the court has arranged for him to testify via a video link from an undisclosed location.

This means he will not be required to physically enter a police station or a courtroom. This decision reflects the ongoing concerns regarding his safety since he relocated to the rural Norfolk area. This move followed the loss of his royal titles and the withdrawal of his personal allowance and private security provision by the King in 2024.

The transition from the Royal Lodge in Windsor to the Sandringham estate was a result of pressure to vacate his previous residence, and the shift in environment has left him more exposed. Sources close to the former prince argue that his current security situation is inadequate given his global notoriety. They suggest that because he is no longer a working member of the Royal Family, he may actually be more vulnerable than before.

The threat profile is described as complex, ranging from potential targeted attacks to harassment from individuals who have become obsessed with him due to the extensive media coverage surrounding his links to Jeffrey Epstein. This recent encounter with Alex Jenkinson is being cited as a primary example of why appropriate security measures are essential for someone of his profile, regardless of his official standing within the monarchy.

The legal battle now serves as a stark reminder of the volatility and risk that continue to shadow his life





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