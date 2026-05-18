Former Probation Worker Denies Ever Hurting Child, Brother in Court

A former probation worker accused of fatally scalding a five-year-old girl and beating her eight-year-old brother has denied ever hurting the children. The trial continues at Isleworth Crown Court for charges of manslaughter and child cruelty, with the defendant alleging no motive and lack of injuries that would support the allegations against her.

A former probation worker accused of killing a five-year-old girl and be ating her brother as 'punishment' half a century ago has denied ever hurting the pair.

Janice Nix wept in the dock as she repeatedly told jurors she did not hit her 'stepdaughter' Andrea Bernard or eight-year-old brother Desmond. The 67-year-old is on trial for manslaughter and child cruelty after Andrea died a month after being scalded in a bath in June 1978. A coroner originally recorded the death as 'accident', after Nix, then 19, told police Andrea got into the bath of her own accord.

But Desmond approached police in 2022 and said her account was wrong, and that Nix - his father's new girlfriend - had forced his little sister into the bath. Nix, who has a history of convictions for drugs offences, shoplifting and assault, said she had no idea the motivation for Desmond's new testimony.

And she repeatedly denied allegations by prosecution counsel Jocelyn Ledward KC that Nix had handed out 'punishments' to the children, including beating them, forcing them to have cold baths, and making the older sibling eat cat food. Cross-examining the defendant at Isleworth Crown Court today, Ms Ledward asked: 'You beat those two children with a belt, didn't you?

' Janice Nix is on trial for manslaughter and child cruelty following the death of five-year-old Andrea Bernard in 1978, and punishments her older brother Desmond said Nix inflicted on him Nix told jurors: 'No I did not' The prosecutor added: 'You hit Desmond with a pot, didn't you? ' Again, Nix replied: 'No I did not. ' She denied further allegations that she 'bit Desmond on the finger' and burnt him with a cigarette.

Ms Ledward asked: 'Did you make Desmond and Andrea sit in a cold bath until they were so cold they were shivering?

' Nix replied: 'No I didn't. ' The prosecutor added: 'Did you inflict those punishments for minor infringements? ' Nix replied: 'No I did not.





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Former Probation Worker Accused Of Killing A Five-Year-Old Girl And Be Denies Ever Hurting The Children Manslaughter And Child Cruelty Death Of Five-Year-Old Andrea Bernard In 1978 Punishments Inflicted On The Children

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