Former Royal Butler Accused of Sharing AI‑Generated Photo of Prince William and Kate Amid Ongoing Royal Controversies

Grant Harrold, once a butler to King Charles and later to Prince William and Catherine, is under scrutiny for posting a likely AI‑fabricated image of the couple. The incident revives concerns about digital manipulation of royal imagery and highlights Harrold's fraught history with the palace, including a past trademark attempt and legal battles over his dismissal. The piece also touches on recent cultural news, from the Boynton sisters' book launch to ballet star Francesca Hayward’s marital insights, Carol Vorderman’s political musings, and Sarah Corbett‑Winder’s openness about anorexia.

Grant Harrold , a former royal butler, has once again found himself at the centre of a controversy that is unsettling members of the British royal family .

The 48‑year‑old, who previously tried to trademark the moniker "Royal Butler" while promoting etiquette schools, now faces accusations of circulating a fabricated photograph that appears to have been generated using artificial‑intelligence tools. The image, posted on Harrold’s Instagram account, depicts Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in an intimate embrace that the former butler claimed was taken during his first encounter with the couple in 2004.

He captioned the post, "A true royal love story," and shared it with journalist Katie Nicholl, his co‑host on Piers Morgan’s YouTube series *Royals Uncensored*. Nicholl promptly reposted the picture with the comment "Love this!

", prompting a wave of speculation about its authenticity. A senior source within the Kensington Palace household, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed doubt, saying, "I can see why questions are being asked by others.

" The palace itself declined to comment on the matter. The disputed photograph arrives against a backdrop of Harrold’s tumultuous relationship with the royal household. He began his service at the Highgrove estate in 2004, the same year William and Kate’s romance entered the public eye after a ski trip in Switzerland. After seven years of employment, Harrold was made redundant and later pursued legal action alleging unfair dismissal and workplace bullying, eventually receiving an undisclosed settlement.

His résumé includes stints serving the late Queen, Prince William and Catherine, and a brief appearance as a butler on the reality series *Country House*. In recent years, Harrold has reinvented himself as a regular commentator on royal affairs for various television programmes. When approached for comment, he admitted that he neither photographed nor owned the image, stating, "It’s how I remember them in my early years in the Royal Household.

" Nevertheless, the proliferation of the picture on social media has reignited concerns about the potential misuse of AI‑generated content to manipulate public perception of the monarchy. Beyond the royal controversy, the news roundup includes a few other cultural stories that made headlines earlier this week.

Sisters Lucy Boynton, 32, and Emma‑Louise Boynton, 33, launched Emma‑Louise’s new self‑help book *Pleasure* in London, arriving on a striking scarlet‑themed cake crafted by celebrity confectioner Lily Vanilli, whose clientele includes supermodel Kate Moss and pop icon Madonna. In the world of ballet, Royal Ballet principal dancers Francesca Hayward and Cesar Corrales, now engaged and owners of a bulldog named Pablo, discussed how their off‑stage partnership demands the same discipline and communication as their performances.

Meanwhile, former *Countdown* star Carol Vorderman hinted at a possible foray into politics, saying she would consider entering the arena only if Andy Burnham challenged Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership. Former spy‑thriller writer Tom Bradby advised James Bond screenwriter Steven Knight to take the franchise darker, proposing a focus on the titular agent’s traumatic childhood.

Actress Anne‑Marie Duff, recently divorced from James McAvoy, opened up about her readiness to date again, describing herself as a "good laugh" who thrives in team environments. Finally, fashion influencer Sarah Corbett‑Winder, known as the "wardrobe whisperer," spoke candidly about her ongoing battle with anorexia, describing the disorder as an "omnipresent enemy" and acknowledging the support of her mother, owner of a Cotswold boutique favoured by the Princess of Wales.

These varied stories illustrate the diverse cultural currents shaping public conversation, from royalty and celebrity memoirs to mental‑health advocacy and artistic collaborations





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