Victoria Winters, a convicted sex offender with 15 prior convictions, receives a three-year sentence for assaulting a teenage girl in Stoke-on-Trent. Details of the case and judicial remarks.

Victoria Winters, a 59-year-old convicted sex offender from Rugby in Warwickshire, has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Stoke-on-Trent. The defendant, who has 15 convictions for 29 offences, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault committed in 2022. Winters, formerly known as Odin Valentino, was previously handed a 17-year prison sentence in 2011 for rape before transitioning to become a woman.

Judicial Remarks and Sentencing Details

Recorder Williams stated during the proceedings that Winters had sexually assaulted the victim while she was still on licence for a considerable sentence imposed years earlier. The court ordered Winters to serve a three-year prison term and issued an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Additionally, the defendant has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade. The Recorder emphasized the seriousness of the offense by noting the breach of Winters' previous license conditions.

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Prosecution Arguments and Risk Assessment

Prosecutor Jessica Foster highlighted concerns that Winters poses a significant risk of sexual harm to the public, particularly targeting young girls. The prosecution argued that the evidence against Winters was overwhelming, leaving little choice but to plead guilty to the charges. Foster noted that despite Winters answering no comment during custody, investigators successfully built the necessary evidence to secure the conviction. The judge was informed that the assaults left the victim feeling sick and disgusted.

Mitigating Factors and Mental Health Defense

Cheryl Mottram, representing Winters, presented mitigating factors during the sentencing hearing. Mottram stated that Winters has struggled with significant mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder. The defense also pointed to the difficulties Winters has faced relating to her transitioning from male to female. Mottram explained that Winters acknowledges the need for significant psychiatric support and is actively seeking this assistance, though such support is not easily accessible in custody.

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Investigation and Victim Bravery

DC Amanda White, who led the investigation, commended the bravery of the victim in coming forward and reporting the incident. White noted that Winters answered no comment to questions in custody but that the police team still gathered sufficient evidence. The detective emphasized the importance of the victim's courage in allowing justice to proceed. The investigation ensured that Winters faced legal consequences for the assaults that occurred in Stoke-on-Trent.

Current Status and Public Safety

Victoria Winters is currently housed in a male prison following her conviction. The case highlights the complexities surrounding sex offenders with multiple prior convictions who are seeking gender transition. The Sentencing Guidelines and the judge's remarks underscore the severity of reoffending while on license. The indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order aims to protect the public from further potential harm by Winters. The case concludes with Winters serving a three-year sentence for the recent assaults.